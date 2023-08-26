[Watch] "With the most valuable family members by my side"- Yuzvendra Chahal spends quality time at home

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently spending quality family time at home after returning from a West Indies tour earlier this month. He was part of the ODI and T20I squads during the Caribbean tour and missed out on the following three-match series against Ireland.

Team management preferred Kuldeep Yadav over Chahal for the ODI leg, relegating him to the bench for the three games. Yuzvendra Chahal then played all five T20Is and picked up five wickets at an average of 32.60.

After a disappointing run in the T20I series, Chahal faced another setback as he failed to make the cut in the 17-man Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday (August 26) to give his fans a glimpse of his personal life by sharing a photo and a small video reel where he can be seen feeding his dogs. He captioned the post:

With the most valuable family members by my side 🐶 ❤️

I feel we have a slight obsession that we need a batter at No. 8: Aakash Chopra on reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from Indian Asia Cup squad

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed plausible reasons behind Yuzvendra Chahal's snubbing from the Asia Cup 2023 squad. He opined that the leg-spinner might not make it to the World Cup squad unless there is an injury concern. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"You are going with just one wrist-spinner in this tournament. I feel you won't be able to create a place for Yuzi Chahal for the World Cup as well because if it wasn't created here, it won't be created there as well unless there is an injury."

He added:

"I feel we have a slight obsession that we need a batter at No. 8. We have Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), Axar (Patel) and Shardul Thakur, who can both bat and bowl. So you want all-rounders at No. 7 and No. 8 and because of that, you are unable to create a place for Yuzi Chahal."

