"Watching Babar Azam bat is like witnessing poetry in motion" - Twitter hails Pakistan skipper for magnificent century in Asia Cup 2023 opener

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam kickstarted his Asia Campaign with a sparkling century against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday, August 30.

Coming in with the side in some early trouble at 21/1 that was soon 25/2, the 28-year-old oozed class throughout his masterful knock of 151 from 131 deliveries.

This was also Babar's 19th ODI century in only his 102nd innings, making him the fastest player to reach the landmark. The stylish batter also completed a maiden Asia Cup century and a second 150+ score in his remarkable ODI career.

Babar boasts stellar numbers in 50-over cricket, scoring 5,353 runs at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate just short of 90.

Earlier this year, the champion batter became the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs in the home ODI series against New Zealand. Babar Azam is currently the No.1 ranked ODI batter according to the latest ICC rankings and has held that position over the last two years.

The Pakistan skipper also won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 and 2022, while also being named the Cricketer of the Year in 2022. His scintillating knock consisting of 14 fours and four sixes took Pakistan to a mammoth 342/6 in their 50 overs.

With the India-Pakistan encounter a couple of days away and the ODI World Cup just around the corner, fans on Twitter celebrated another Babar Azam masterclass.

"It's an awesome feeling to bat with him" - Iftikhar Ahmed on sharing the pitch with Babar Azam

The duo put on a double-century run partnership.

The other centurion in the Pakistan innings, Iftikhar Ahmed, hailed skipper Babar Azam as the best batter in the world following their double-century partnership in the Asia Cup opener.

Coming in with the scoreboard at 124/4, Iftikhar smashed his maiden ODI century off only 67 deliveries and stitched together a match-turning 214-run partnership with Babar. It was the highest partnership for any wicket for Pakistan in an ODI at home and their highest fifth-wicket partnership overall in ODIs.

Touching on their partnership in the post-innings interview, Iftikhar said:

"When I came in, the ball was gripping, wasn't coming onto the bat well. As a professional, you have to give yourself time and use your abilities. (On Babar's innings) He's a great player, world No. 1, playing with him is awesome. We talked about getting ones and twos and getting boundaries when possible."

In his young ODI career, Iftikhar averages an impressive 50.25 at a strike rate of 106.34. His century was also the fourth fastest in Asia Cup history behind Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Suresh Raina.

Pakistan is looking to win its third Asia Cup title to draw closer with arch-rivals India on seven and Sri Lanka on six.