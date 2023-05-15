We asked Google AI if Virat Kohli is better than Babar Azam (& it had the perfect answer)

The ever-lasting debate surrounding Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's batting credentials has taken over the world. The world has been in awe of the pair's classy strokes, their innate consistency, and their ability to thrive across all three formats.

It is evident that humans cannot come up with an outright and unanimous decision over which player among the duo is the better one. As a result, in search of a clear and distinct answer with no premeditated bias, we resorted to Bard (Google AI) to resolve this debate once and for all.

Here is what Artificial Intelligence had to offer to the subject:

"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the best batsmen in the world today. They are both technically sound and have the ability to score runs quickly. However, there are some key differences between the two players."

It continued by stating the key traits of the two batters, which make them one of the best in the world. Google AI rated Kohli as the better player against spin while rating Babar better against pace bowling.

"Kohli is a more aggressive batsman who likes to take on the bowling. He has a higher strike rate than Babar and is more likely to hit sixes. Kohli is also a better player of spin bowling.

"Babar is a more patient batsman who likes to build his innings. He has a higher average than Kohli and is more likely to score centuries. Babar is also a better player of pace bowling."

In terms of statistics, which has often been a key subject when it comes to comparison between the two players, the former Indian skipper has a "slight edge".

However, the AI projected the possibility of the Pakistan skipper potentially overtaking his rival's numbers in the future due to the six-year age difference.

"In terms of stats, Kohli has a slight edge over Babar. He has scored more runs in all three formats of the game and has a higher average in ODIs and Tests. However, Babar is a younger player and has the potential to surpass Kohli's achievements in the future."

Unfortunately, even AI could not separate the two modern-day greats and was at its diplomatic best. It concluded:

"Overall, it is difficult to say who is the better batsman. Both Kohli and Babar are world-class players and it is a matter of personal preference who you think is better."

It is unclear when the two players will come across each other on the ground, given the ongoing dispute between BCCI and PCB, which leaves Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup in major doubt.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have left the cricketing world divided with their exploits

In terms of accolades, the Indian legend has won the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year award across two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. Babar Azam, on the other hand, is the reigning recipient of the award, having won in 2022.

In terms of ODI cricket, both players have won the Cricketer of the Year award on two occasions. The ace Indian batter also has a Test Cricketer of the Year award to his name which his Pakistani counterpart is yet to win.

While there is a competitive urge to establish one player over the other, the most logical approach would be to witness Kohli's twilight years and enjoy Babar's growth in the cricketing landscape at the same time.

Are the comparisons between the two gifted batters justified? Let us know what you think.

