Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently revealed that he was dropped from India's white-ball team in favor of his brother Yusuf Pathan. He recalled being left out of the side after the tour of New Zealand in 2009.

The 40-year-old disclosed that Gary Kirsten, India's head coach at the time, told him that the team management was looking at Yusuf, a spin-bowling all-rounder, for Irfan's role. The cricketer-turned-commentator shared the story while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

Irfan mentioned that he had performed well in the away series against Sri Lanka, but didn't get a game in the subsequent New Zealand tour. He noted that he was then suddenly dropped from the team, with his brother taking his place.

Here's what he said:

"My brother took my place in the team. My brother and I won a match against Sri Lanka in 2009. I had also taken four wickets in two matches. So I thought that now my place was fixed. I did not play a match in New Zealand, and I was dropped after that. Gary Kristen told me, 'I am sorry, but there's no place for you because we are considering your brother for the No. 7 position."

It is worth mentioning that both Irfan and Yusuf were part of the Men in Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad. Yusuf was also in the MS Dhoni-led side that won the 2011 50-over World Cup.

Irfan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the national team. He finished his international career with 301 wickets and 2,821 runs.

"Two characters, one man" - Irfan Pathan lauds Team India star's heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant shone with the bat in the side's ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The southpaw became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit twin centuries in a Test.

The 27-year-old scored 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings. He followed it up with a stunning 118-run knock in 140 deliveries in the subsequent essay.

Irfan was mighty impressed by Pant's batting exploits. Lauding the swashbuckling batter's effort, he wrote on X:

"Back-to-back 100s from Rishabh Pant! One innings, two halves. Two characters, one man — that’s Rishabh Pant for you. Brilliant stuff."

Shubman Gill and Co. set a mammoth 371-run target for England. The hosts finished 21/0 at Stumps on Day 4 and require 350 runs to win on the final day.

