“We kept looking around but it was not there” - Team India star opens up on trophy controversy after Asia Cup 2025 final

Star India cricketer Tilak Varma opened up on the trophy controversy post the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the title. However, the team did not receive the trophy after the game ended.

Tilak Varma revealed that the players waited on the ground for over an hour to receive the trophy. However, as it did not happen, pacer Arshdeep Singh came up with the idea to celebrate without the same. The Indian team then came up with a mock celebration.

"We were actually waiting for an hour on the ground. I was lying on the ground, Arshdeep was doing his work, making reels as usual. We were all waiting thinking now the trophy will come. But even after an hour it did not. We kept looking around but it was not there. Then Arshdeep told let us celebrate how we did during the T20 World Cup and do the same here. Then we all thought okay and then we started it," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

Tilak Varma played an unbelievable knock in the final. Chasing 147, the Men in Blue were in trouble early on. They were reduced to 20/3 inside the powerplay. However, Tilak struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls to take the team over the line in 19.4 overs.

Reflecting on his knock, he reckoned that he may not play a similar innings in every game. However, the left-hander stated that he would aim to do well each time he played.

"We are all confident. But cricket is a funny game. In any big tournament, if you dont play good in one game it is over. Like I played the last game against Pakistan, I cannot play every game like that. I will try to give my best but it cannot happen like that in every game."

He was also named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant effort. Tilak ended as the second-highest run-scorer for India. He made 213 runs from six games at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

Tilak Varma names funny teammates in the Indian team

In the same episode, Tilak Varma also revealed his Indian teammates, whom he thought were funny to be around. He named the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 22-year-old also stated that Jaiswal used the same language as former Indian captain Rohit Sharma did.

"Whenever you want to have fun, there is Arshdeep, there is Ravi Bishnoi, there is Ishan Kishan. These three are at the top always. Then comes Rinku. His English is not good but he still tries to talk. All this banter keeps going on. Even Jaiswal for that matter. He talks anything anywhere, there is no filter. He likes bowling googlies and outside also he keeps delivering googlies. He uses the same language as you can hear Rohit Sharma using on the stump mic," he said.

Tilak has featured in four ODIs and 32 T20Is so far. In the shorter format, he has scored 962 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike-rate of 149.14 with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

