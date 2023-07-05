Virat Kohli posted a couple of quotes on his Instagram story ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and West Indies. The first quote was about how all creatures are the leaves of the same tree.

The second quote which Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram story was from J Krishnamurti from the book 'Freedom From The Know'. Kohli shared a quote about comparison. The message was that one should not compare oneself with another creature as it gives the individual tremendous energy to look at his original version.

Here's what the first quote posted by Virat read:

"We are all leaves of one tree. We are all waves of one sea"- Thich Nhat Hanh.

"If you do not compare yourself with another you will be what you are. Through comparison you hope to evolve, to grow, to become more intelligent, more beautiful. But will you?"

"The fact is what you are, and by comparing you are fragmenting the fact which is a waste of energy. To see what actually you are without any comparison gives you tremendous energy to look," the quote from Freedom From The Know read.

Virat Kohli has started his preparations for the new WTC cycle

Kohli has kicked off his training sessions for the new season of cricket. The Indian cricket team will return to the cricket field a month after their loss against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final. India will square off against West Indies in their first assignment of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Virat Kohli has played a major role in the Indian Test team's success over the years, but the team has fallen short of winning the WTC championships twice. Kohli will aim to bring his 'A' game to the table against West Indies and help India become the WTC champions for the first time in 2025.

