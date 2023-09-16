“We have one of the best attacks going into the World Cup” - Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that the Men in Blue have one of the best bowling attacks heading into the World Cup. According to Bangar, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowling, the team looks a lot more balanced.

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, looks set to lead the Indian attack at the upcoming World Cup. Apart from Bumrah and Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are key components of the bowling outfit.

In the spin department, India have in-form left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and two all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Sharing his thoughts on Team India’s bowling attack for the World Cup, Bangar sounded extremely optimistic. The Star Sports expert told PTI:

"We have one of the best attacks going into the World Cup. We have two fine new ball bowlers in Bumrah and Siraj, and then there is the experienced Shami. Kuldeep (Yadav) has so many variations, as he offers a wicket-taking option."

"(Ravindra) Jadeja too is around. As we spoke earlier, Hardik does give India a wonderful option with the ball. Overall, I think India has a strong and complete bowling line-up going into the World Cup," the former cricketer added.

On Pandya, the 50-year-old commented that he is a key member of the team because of what he offers with the ball.

"He has matured a lot over the years. He had some setbacks in terms of his fitness but he has now worked hard to reach where he is now. He has shouldered the responsibilities very well, and is captaining India in T20s. He gives a lot of balance to the team being an all-rounder," Bangar stated.

Pandya has impressed with the ball in the Asia Cup, touching speeds of 140 kmph and hurrying the batters.

“I hope he continues in the same fashion” - Bangar on Shubman Gill’s form

In the batting department, opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form over the last year across formats. Bangar is hopeful of the 24-year-old carrying the momentum into the World Cup as well. He said:

"Gill has grown a lot as a player, and he has shown what he can do as a batsman in overseas matches too. The World Cup is at home, and I hope he continues in the same fashion. His partnership with Rohit is important for the team because they offer that mix of youth and experience.”

Gill is the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2023. Heading into the final on Sunday, he had scored 275 runs in five innings at an average of 68.75 and strike rate of 90.46, with a best of 121.