"We will discuss the problems he is facing" - Babar Azam to talk to Mohammad Amir about the latter's retirement

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said he will talk to Mohammad Amir regarding the latter's retirement when the two players join forces for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December but continues to play franchise cricket around the globe. With the second phase of the PSL about to start, Amir will soon be in action for the defending champions Karachi Kings.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Babar Azam said he will speak to Amir about his problems when he gets the opportunity.

"I haven’t spoken to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him, He is one of the best left-arm bowlers [in the world] and I really like him. I’m hopeful that he continues to perform well in the upcoming second half of PSL," Azam said.

Amir claimed last year that he wouldn't be able to play for the nation with the 'current mindset' of the coaching staff. The bowler was unhappy with how Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis treated him and alleged that he was dropped not because of his performances.

"We have the PSL to identify players who can fit into the Pakistan team" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam

While Babar Azam is keen to take the Karachi Kings to back-to-back titles, the Pakistan skipper pointed out that they have one eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. Babar said the PSL will help them in identifying players for the mega event, which will take place in October-November.

"We have this tournament [PSL] to identify players who can fit into the Pakistan team. We will keep an eye on it and definitely consider them as we want to do whatever is best for the team," Babar Azam added.

The Karachi Kings currently sit atop the PSL 2021 table with six points. However, three other teams also have the same number of points, with the Karachi outfit leading based on net run rate.

#OnThisDay ‼️



6 years ago, our 👑 #KingBatsman #BabarAzam made his ODI debut & gave us all a sense of things to come with an entertaining 5️⃣4️⃣... 👊🏻



Today, he's on 🔝 of the ICC ODI batsmen ranking 🙌🏻#KarachiKings #YehHaiKarachi #ChampionsKaKarachi @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/kcHUAmD8DL — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) May 31, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.