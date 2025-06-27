West Indian cricketer accused of sexual harassment amid WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test: Reports

A West Indian cricketer has reportedly been accused of sexual assault in Guyana amid the side's ongoing three-match home Test series against Australia. A 24-year-old woman has alleged that it happened after she went on a date with the said cricketer.

Ad

According to a Guyana-based newspaper Kaieteur News, the sexual assault took place near the woman's residence in Providence, East Bank Demerara. The alleged victim also showed WhatsApp messages to the daily, where the West Indian cricketer reportedly apologized for his actions and allegedly offered monetary compensation.

As per a report by SportsMax TV, there have been multiple victims who have claimed widespread cover-up to protect the West Indian cricketer. The channel reached out to Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow to ask if the board was aware of the allegations and, if yes, did they conduct any investigations.

Ad

Trending

Shallow responded by saying:

"Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time."

Shedding light on the matter, Nigel Hughes, the lawyer for one of the alleged victims, remarked on SportsMax TV:

"It is a matter of some significant sensitivity. The allegations that were leveled by the victims were leveled two years ago. An investigation was conducted, and we understand that there were recommendations from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute charges. You will recall the very famous Test match, which the West Indies won in Australia, occurred at the same time, and the suspect returned together and we have heard nothing since."

Ad

"My firm was initially contacted about two years ago, and with the more recent allegation, inquiries were made yesterday and the day before about what the status of my client's complaint was, and we have not been able to obtain any significant information."

Meanwhile, West Indies are currently competing against Australia in the Test series opener in Barbados. Following the completion of the three red-ball fixtures, the two sides will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, beginning July 12.

Ad

"I want justice for what he did to my daughter" - One of the alleged victim's mothers reveals details of the West Indian cricketer's act

A separate report by Kaieteur News revealed that an 18-year-old woman is also an alleged victim of sexual assault by the same West Indian cricketer. The victim's mother claimed that the cricketer met her daughter on the pretext of socializing.

Ad

She stated that the player took her to a house, ripped her clothing and sexually assaulted her. The alleged victim's mother was quoted as saying by the newspaper:

"She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m going out with (name provided), I’ll be home by a certain time.’ He took her to a house in (area provided) where several men were seen hanging out in the yard. She said after seeing other people there, she felt safe. But then he asked her to come upstairs to get something. That’s when it happened. He ripped off her pants, held her down, and did what he wanted. My child has not been the same since. She’s been broken ever since that day.

Ad

"Let it be known, we didn’t take any money. We don’t want money. I want justice for what he did to my daughter."

The alleged victim's family claimed that the accused West Indian cricketer surrendered to the police, accompanied by his father, but was later released on bail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️