West Indies announce men's central contracts for 2021-22; Jason Holder only one to be retained across formats 

Cricket West Indies has released its list of international retainer contracts for the men’s cricket team for the 2021-22 season. A total of 18 players have been offered contracts for the upcoming season, with all-rounder Jason Holder the only player to retain his all-format contract.

The contract period runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. A total of 11 players, including stars like Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell amongst others, have lost out on their West Indies contracts this season.

Cricket West Indies announced the contract list on their website, with West Indies men’s team selector Roger Harper revealing their rationale behind retaining only Jason Holder on an all-format contract.

“Contracts offered for the 2021-22 period sees 18 players being retained, a decrease of 4 from last year. Jason Holder is the only player to retain his all-format contract due to his strong Test and T20I performances during the evaluation period," Harper said.

Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers have been awarded international contracts for the first time in their careers.

Newly appointed Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite gets a contract for red-ball cricket, while veteran batsman Darren Bravo is handed one for white-ball cricket.

Several players have also lost out on their West Indies central contracts. All-rounder Roston Chase lost his all-format status, while Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich missed out on red-ball contracts.

Numerous West Indies stars like Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas amongst others have missed out on their white-ball contracts.

All players who lose out on their international retainer contracts have been offered an A* grade Regional Franchise Contract for the following year.

Complete list of West Indies retainer contracts for 2021-22

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirm the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s Team 2021-2022 season.



All-Format Contracts: Jason Holder.

Red Ball Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers and Kemar Roach.

White Ball Contracts: Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran and Hayden Walsh Jr.

A total of 11 West Indies players have lost out on international contracts. They are:-

All Format Contracts: Roston Chase.

Red Ball Contracts: Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich.

White Ball Contracts: Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas.