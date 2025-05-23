West Indies batter equals AB de Villiers' record for fastest 50 in IRE vs WI 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

West Indies batter Matthew Forde created history against Ireland on Friday (May 23) at the Castle Avenue in Dublin. He equaled former South African batter AB de Villiers' record of smashing the fastest fifty (16 balls) in ODI history.
Invited to bat first, West Indies lost Brandon King (8) and Evin Lewis (20) early. However, Keacy Carty and Shai Hope (49) built an 81-run stand to resurrect the team's innings. Carty went on to slam his second ODI ton, hitting 102 off 109.
Forde came in at No. 8, with the visitors at 246/6 in the 44th over. The bowling all-rounder unleashed his explosive hitting on only his second ball, hitting a six.
The right-hander slammed Joshua Little for four sixes, with three of them on the trot. He then hit two consecutive maximums against Liam McCarthy to bring up his fifty off 16 balls in the 47th over.
The same over saw McCarthy get past the defense of Matthew Forde, as he was dismissed for 58 off 19 balls, hitting eight sixes and two fours.
Check out the innings below:
Thereafter, Justin Greaves (44*) remained unbeaten, as the Caribbean side posted a strong 352-run total on the board. Liam McCarthy scalped three wickets for Ireland.
When did AB de Villiers smashed the fastest ODI fifty?
AB de Villiers etched his name into history books by hitting the fastest ODI fifty during a bilateral ODI series against the West Indies in 2015.
After a sensational start from openers Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw (128), De Villiers arrived at the crease at 247/1 in the 39th over. In no time, Mr. 360 raced to his half-century off 16 balls.
AB de Villiers built a 192-run stand with Amla, who was dismissed for 153 off 142. De Villiers went on to play a spectacular knock of 149 off 44 balls, before Andre Russell dismissed him in the last over. His innings comprised nine fours and 16 sixes.
Chasing the target of 440, West Indies were restricted to 291/7, with Dwayne Smith (64) emerging as the top-scorer.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️