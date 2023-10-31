"West Indies would have been a better team to be in WC"- Fans react as Bangladesh officially eliminated from 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh have been officially eliminated from the race for the 2023 World Cup semifinals after their defeat to Pakistan in the league stage. The Asian team has become the first side to be knocked out of the mega event.

Prior to the World Cup, many fans expected Bangladesh to put up a fight and the Tigers' domination in recent bilateral ODI series in the subcontinent was a chief reason. Last year, Bangladesh beat an almost full-strength Indian team 2-1 in a three-match ODI series.

However, the Tigers could not replicate that performance at the World Cup. They started the tournament with a win against Afghanistan but suffered defeats at the hands of India, Pakistan, Netherlands, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

A majority of their fans were disappointed with the quality of cricket that the team played in the 2023 World Cup. Fans were quick to take to social media to react to their latest defeat against Pakistan by seven wickets in Kolkata. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh should now aim to finish in the top 8 of the 2023 World Cup points table

With no chance of qualifying for the semifinal, Bangladesh should now aim to gain as many points as possible and finish in the top eight of the final standings. The top seven teams of the World Cup standings, plus hosts Pakistan (currently fifth in the table), will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The last edition of the Champions Trophy tournament took place in England in 2017 where Bangladesh were one of the four semifinalists. It would be quite disappointing for their fans if they fail to even qualify for the upcoming edition of the event.

Bangladesh are currently ninth in the points table with one win after seven matches. Their remaining two fixtures are against Australia and Sri Lanka.