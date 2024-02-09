"West Indies can become the first team to win T20 World Cup at home"- Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy reckons the men from the Caribbean have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup, set to be played in June this year.

Sammy, who is also West Indies' white-ball coach, is highly impressed with the way they won the T20I series against South Africa (2-1), India (3-2) and England (3-2) last year. He feels they have the momentum needed going into the T20I series against Australia.

Sammy said ahead of the West Indies' first T20I against the Australians:

"The way we've progressed over the last year, we didn't lose a T20 series in 2023, confidence is building, momentum is building. We all believe that we can become the first team to actually win the tournament at home, and that's what we are working towards."

Sammy also shed light on the importance of players having enough experience playing in T20 franchise leagues around the world:

"Our guys will not be playing international cricket, but they will not be short of cricket. So many leagues, (they) play in the IPL (Indian Premier League), the PSL (Pakistan Super League), and obviously playing (the World Cup) at home, it's our conditions."

West Indies T20I squad against Australia: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Darren Sammy believes ODI drubbing will not affect West Indies' T20I team

While Australia thumped the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Darren Sammy said that it wouldn't affect the morale of their T20I side. He said that with several fresh faces and experienced players back, they will look to express themselves and win the series.

"We're not going to carry the ODI series to Hobart," he added. "It's a fresh squad, a settled squad, more experience (and) guys who believe they are some of the best in the world to do it.

"I expect to see a different attitude, a different brand and we expect to come out there and compete and win."

Darren Sammy led the West Indies to T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. The first of the three T20Is between the West Indies and Australia starts in Hobart on Friday, February 9.

