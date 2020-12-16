West Indies have agreed in principle to a tour of Bangladesh comprising of 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in early 2021.

Cricket West Indies announced in a statement earlier today that the tour has been approved by the board officials, but confirmation will be subject to the finalisation of medical and logistic details.

"The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved in principle the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistic details within the tour Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.

The series between West Indies and Bangladesh is expected to start from January 20 with the three-match ODI series, followed by the 2-match Test series starting on February 3.

"The approval has been made following a recommendation form Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Medical Advisory Committee, having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI and ICC MAC, Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe," the statement further read.

The West Indies cricket team is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10, and will play a warm-up game ahead of the ODI series.

" CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit," the statement from CWI said.

West Indies failed to register a single victory in their recently concluded tour of New Zealand. They lost the 3-match T20I series 2-0 and lost the 2-match Test series by the same margin.

Jason Holder's side will hope to put up a much better performance against a spirited Bangladesh side when the series kicks off.