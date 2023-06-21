West Indies struggling with scheduling conflict; Team India expected to reach Caribbean by July 1 - Reports 

West Indies are facing a huge scheduling conflict amid their current commitments in Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers and the impending home series against India. The Men in Maroon aim to reach the finals of the qualifiers to mark their presence at the tournament in late 2023.

With the qualifiers slated to end on July 9 and the two-match Test series against India scheduled to begin on July 12, the workload is tough on West Indies' multi-format players. Players like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph are expected to be involved in the qualifiers as well as the Test series.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is currently trying to resolve the logistical issue that arises with the journey from Zimbabwe to Dominica, the host for the first Test. The fact that normal international travel between the two sites requires two whole days is a difficult issue, giving players only a single day before gearing up to a play five-day contest.

Confirming that the board are looking for options to keep the qualification for the World Cup as a priority, a CWI Official told Cricbuzz:

"We have multiple options, but first we need to qualify for the CWC. The final of the CWCQ is meaningless, so our Test players won't participate, but first we need to make sure we reach the final."

West Indies have made a winning start to the qualifying tournament, which includes 10 teams in the group stage, following which the qualified teams will play in the Super Six stage. The top two teams from the Super Six stage will qualify for the World Cup. The all-important Super Six stage of the qualifiers is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 7.

India planning to arrive early in the Caribbean to prepare and shake off jet lag

Team India are currently on a break following the end of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia at the Kennington Oval earlier this month.

With their proposed ODI series against Afghanistan reportedly postponed, the squad can make it to the Caribbean well in time to prepare and kickstart their next cycle of the WTC on a good note.

The report further states that the Indian team are expected to reach the Caribbean by July 1 and the squads for the all-format tour will also be announced shortly by the selection committee.

