"What can we do as players?" - Kagiso Rabada opens up on SA20-South Africa schedule clash

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has opened up on the recent scheduling conflict between franchise and international cricket. The right-arm speedster's comments have come relating to SA20 clashing with the Test tour of New Zealand.

While the Proteas have a two-Test series scheduled against New Zealand for early next year, it coincides with their franchise competition. Hence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is likely to send a second-string squad for the series, missing several first-choice players.

Rabada, the leader of the bowling attack, stated that nothing is up to the players, but admitted that it is an unfortunate situation. As quoted by iol.com.za, he said:

"It is unfortunate that there is a clash. But what can we do as players? We (players) do what we get told. At the end of the day we are going to have to do what we get told. It’s an unfortunate situation. But the show moves on.”

The second season of SA20, comprising six teams kicks off on January 10, with Joburg Super Kings taking on defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, the two-Test series against the Kiwis gets underway on February 4th.

"Winning a World Cup is something that I would love to do" - Kagiso Rabada

Last week, Kagiso Rabada conceded that he has his eyes firmly set on clinching the World Cup this year and wants to stay away from any outside drama. The 28-year-old said:

"All this drama outside about South African cricket and World Cups ... we’re not paying attention to it really. Having been to World Cups and not winning silverware, it’s disappointing ... I won’t lie. Winning a World Cup is something that I would love to do. It’s something every player that’s in the set-up would love to do."

The Proteas are currently gearing up to face Australia in three T20Is and three ODIs, starting with the shortest format on August 30 in Durban. The Proteas failed to even reach the semifinal in the 2019 edition held in England.