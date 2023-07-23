"What has happened to umpiring standards?"- Twitter in disbelief as Nikin Jose given out caught behind despite ball missing bat

After Sai Sudharsan, another India A batter Nikin Jose lost his wicket in a controversial fashion during the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final against Pakistan A.

While Sudharsan got out on a close no-ball call, Jose was adjudged out caught behind even though replays suggested that there was no connection between the bat and the ball.

On the second ball of the 13th over bowled by Mohammad Wasim, Nikin Jose attempted a pull shot. However, the ball was not short enough and clipped his thigh pads before travelling to the wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. Pakistan 'A' appealed for caught behind, and the umpire ruled Jose out.

The India 'A' batter pointed towards his thigh pads, but the umpire's decision stood. Since there is no DRS available for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup final 2023, Jose had no other option but to walk back to the dressing room. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the decision from the umpire:

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Sai Sudharsan out on a possible no ball and Nikin Jose dismissed caught behind despite not edging the ball..



What has happened to the umpiring standards?!

Rohit @_rohit_45 @APTalksCricket Harmanpreet Kaur was right

Saurav Kayal @KayalSaurav @APTalksCricket On-field and Third Umpires are from BAN, NEP and PAK

so Love story continue 🤪🤦‍♀️🤣

Yash @Yash34528506 @APTalksCricket Possibly, no one will consider these points when we lose, and if we consider these points, this social media world will declare us as sore losers just like people think ind w are sore losers.

abhilash45 @abbuse @APTalksCricket No DRS in finals

No one tlk abt this ,when we lost the game

@kartik @kartik20031 @APTalksCricket Don't question umpire otherwise they will fine you. How dare you que them

Omer Khalid (OK) @True_champion @CricCrazyJohns Just crazy...first a "no" no ball and now given out when "no" edge! Should be a fair play, this is finals!

Nikin Jose and Sai Sudharsan's wickets played a vital role in India 'A' collapse

India A received a big target of 353 runs to win the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final against Pakistan A. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma got the team off to a great start, adding 64 runs in 8.2 overs. However, after Sudharsan's wicket, Pakistan A did not allow the Indian middle-order batters to bat for long.

Jose lost his wicket in a controversial manner for 11 runs. Captain Yash Dhull got off to a good start, scoring 39 runs off 41 balls before departing to the pavilion. Abhishek Sharma completed his half-ton but got out on 61.

The likes of Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag could not contribute much as well. India A have slumped to 200/8. You can follow the live scorecard here.