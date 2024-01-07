"What makes me feel good is their fielding capacity" - Sunil Gavaskar endorses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Sunil Gavaskar backed the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's T20 World Cup squad by stating their experience and unwaning fielding skills as the reason. While the duo have stated their wish to play in the T20 World Cup in June, the team management is yet to decide on it.

India has three T20Is at home against Afghanistan, the only games in the format before the World Cup at the West Indies and the U.S.A.

Speaking to Star Sports regarding the selections of Kohli and Rohit, Gavaskar pointed to the former's form and the duo's fielding prowess even now in vying for their inclusion.

"Kohli's form has been outstanding in the last 1.5 years. He played unbelievably in the 2023 World Cup, making 750 runs with 3 centuries. So there is no doubt about his limited-overs batting. But what makes me feel good is their fielding capacity. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still great fielders and will be of great help on the field," Gavaskar said.

Expand Tweet

Rohit and Kohli last played for India in the shortest format during their crushing semi-final defeat to England in the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

"That win of India helped IPL as well to take off in India" - Sunil Gavaskar on the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

Team India overcame all odds to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.

Sunil Gavaskar praised the Indian side that triumphed in the 2007 T20 World Cup for their role in the emergence of T20 cricket and the IPL.

Captained by MS Dhoni, a side full of youngsters overcame several odds to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Following defeat in their opening Super Six game against New Zealand, the Men in Blue surged to the semi-final with emphatic victories against England and South Africa.

In the semi-final, India overcame a formidable Australian side before clinching a five-run thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan in the finale.

"I was present at the 2007 T20 World Cup, and it was one of the most exciting times. I've seen MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan playing on the field and winning for India. Clearly, from there, the craze for T20 boomed in India. Before that, nobody was very well-versed with this format. That win of India helped IPL as well to take off in India," said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

India has struggled since the inaugural tournament to replicate the success in T20 World Cups.

They have reached only one final in the 2014 edition and have been ousted before the semi-final in the 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2021 editions.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App