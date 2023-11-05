What is Rohit Sharma’s record at Eden Gardens in international cricket?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be keen for his side to continue its winning run when they face South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in match number 37 of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday. On a personal level as well, Rohit will want to carry on his great run with the bat.

The 36-year-old has been one of the top performers with the willow in the ongoing World Cup, having scored 402 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.43 and a strike rate of 119.64. He has one hundred and two fifties to his credit in the tournament.

Eden Gardens is an iconic venue and a favorite for a number of batters from India. Rohit is one of them. He has played three ODIs at Eden Gardens, scoring 288 runs at an average of 96.

It was at this very venue that Rohit broke the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, clobbering 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in November 2014. India batted first in the game and posted a mammoth 404/5 as Rohit went absolutely berserk, hammering 33 fours and nine sixes. Thanks to his heroics, the Men in Blue ended up registering a huge victory by 153 runs.

Rohit, however, was dismissed cheaply in his subsequent two ODIs at Eden Gardens. He was out for 7 against Australia in September 2017 and 17 against Sri Lanka in January 2013.

Rohit Sharma’s record at Eden Gardens in T20Is

Looking at the 36-year-old batter’s record at the venue in T20Is, he has played six matches, scoring 138 runs at an average of 23. His best of 56 came off 31 balls against New Zealand in November 2021. India won the game by 73 runs as the Kiwis crumbled to 111 all out, chasing 185.

Rohit contributed 40 off only 19 balls against West Indies in Kolkata in February 2022. He struck four fours and three sixes as India chased down 158 in 18.5 overs, with six wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma’s record at Eden Gardens in Tests

Shifting focus to his Test record, Rohit has scored 282 runs in three Tests at an average of 70.50. The batter made a belated Test debut at Eden Gardens in November 2013 and was Player of the Match for his sublime 177 off 301 balls.

Rohit also contributed 82 off 132 balls in a Test against New Zealand in September-October 2016, which the hosts won by 178 runs.