“What are you saying?” - BCB chief Nazmul Hasan trashes reports of Tamim Iqbal quitting due to his remarks

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has rubbished reports stating Tamim Iqbal retired since he was hurt over the former questioning his integrity openly. According to Hasan, the senior cricketer has taken an emotional decision.

In a shocking development, Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday in an emotional press conference, just a day after leading Bangladesh in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Chattogram.

Reacting to Tamim’s comments that he would play the opening ODI despite not being a hundred percent fit, Hasan hit out at the cricketer while speaking to a Bengali Daily. He claimed that coach Chandika Hathurusingha was angry over the skipper’s decision.

Denying the allegations, the BCB president was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"It is out of question. Do you feel this kind of decision can be made all of a sudden before the Asia Cup and World Cup, what are you saying? I feel it is an emotional decision though he said that he has taken the decision after thinking for a while and talking with his family."

He further opined:

"I feel there is some factor and if we can know it, it will be good for the cricket board. At the same time I would be happy if he changes his mind as he is an important member of the ODI side.”

Hasan admitted that Tamim’s sudden retirement would be harmful to Bangladesh, keeping the Asia Cup and World Cup in mind.

He opined:

"There is no reason that it won't have an impact on the team and I feel already there is an impact. Not only this series there is Asia Cup and World Cup in the coming days and when we were thinking that Bangladesh could do well in the World Cup, at this point of time I feel this kind of decision is harmful for us.”

Tamim was dismissed for 13 off 21 in the opening ODI against Afghanistan as the hosts went down by 17 runs [DLS method].

“I did not have any clue that this kind of decision can come” - Hasan hopeful Tamim will reconsider his decision

The BCB chief asserted that he is hoping Tamim would reconsider his retirement decision, describing the move by the seasoned cricketer as surprising as well as disappointing.

After an emergency meeting with his board directors, Hasan opened up on his recent interactions with Bangladesh’s star batter and said:

"I did not have any clue that this kind of decision can come. I have spoken with him personally about his future and he said that he will play till the next Champions Trophy and later he spoke about World Cup captaincy with Jalal bhai (BCB cricket operation chairman) and I told him that he is the captain."

The BCB chief continued:

“As the World Cup is close there were no talks about change of captaincy and from a player like him when such things come it is very unfortunate. I am trying to communicate with him since the morning and later tried with Nafees Iqbal (Tamim's brother and manager of Bangladesh team) but still could not get hold of him.”

Hasan then sent a message to Tamim through Nafees and is waiting for a positive response.

He commented:

“A legendary cricketer like him should not take hasty and emotional decision and he is very important for the team. As I have sent a message I have to wait and see if he replies. I am hoping that we can sort out the matter. It does not look good if one captain retires at the midst of the tournament and it is even not right. We want to give a good farewell but even after that if they don't want it, what can we do.”

Tamim, 34, has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, scoring over 15000 international runs.

