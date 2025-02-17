When a Bollywood star replaced Rohit Sharma in India's playing XI for Champions Trophy final in a movie [Watch]

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy mega event. This will be Rohit's first outing as a captain in the Champions Trophy history.

Many fans will remember Rohit Sharma's magnificent performance in India's 2013 Champions Trophy win. Even Rohit's ton in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh is fresh in the minds of the fans.

However, not many fans would know that Rohit once got injured before a Champions Trophy final, with a Bollywood star replacing him in the Indian playing XI. This happens in the 2009 movie 'Victory', starring Harman Baweja and Amrita Rao.

Harman played the role of the protagonist Vijay Shekhawat role in the movie. Rohit made a guest appearance as a player of the Indian team, and he got injured in the nets just before the final. Vijay, who was the 12th man, replaces him in the playing XI and helps India become the champions.

You can watch the scene here:

Apart from Rohit Sharma, this movie also featured other prominent cricketers, namely Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Mohinder Amarnath, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ramesh Powar, Dinesh Karthik, Praveen Kumar, Brett Lee, Shoaib Malik and several others.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Bollywood movie did not work well at the box office

While Rohit and Virat are the biggest draws in the cricket world right now, they made guest appearances for the 'Victory' movie in 2009 when they were upcoming cricketers. Despite their guest appearances, the movie did not perform well at the box office.

'Victory' generated only ₹1.9 crore revenue at the box office, with critics labeling it a 'disaster'. Perhaps, if the movie re-releases, there could be more hype among cricket fans because of how much fan support for Rohit and Virat Kohli has grown since 2009.

