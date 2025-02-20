When is Team India's next match in the 2025 Champions Trophy? Date, Time & Opposition

Team India beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, February 20 in the second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Bowling first after losing the toss in the Group A clash, the Men in Blue restricted Bangladesh to 228 in 49.4 overs. In the chase, India got home in 46.3 overs to get their campaign in the ICC event off to an impressive start.

India made a brilliant start with the ball, reducing Bangladesh to 35-5 inside nine overs. However, Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118) and Jaker Ali (68 off 114) added 154 for the sixth wicket to lead Bangladesh's fightback and give the bowlers something to bowl at. For India, Mohammed Shami claimed 5-53, while Harshit Rana picked up 3-31. Axar Patel (2-43) missed out on a hat-trick as Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter.

Shubman Gill led the chase for Team India, scoring an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls. He added 69 for the opening wicket with Rohit (41 off 36) and an unbroken 87 for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul (41* off 47). Gill notched up his eight one-day hundred as second in as many matches.

India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match: Date, Venue and IST timings

Having beaten Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai, the Men in Blue will now face arch-rivals in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Group A clash will be played in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The marquee contest of the tournament will begin at 2:30 PM IST (9:00 AM GMT). The toss in the India vs Pakistan match will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match can be watched on Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the game will begin at 1:30 PM. In India, the live streaming of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India and Pakistan met in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan dominated that match, hammering the Men in Blue by 180 runs at The Oval. Batting first, Pakistan posted 338-4 on the board as Fakhar Zaman scored 114 off 106 balls. Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali then claimed three scalps each as India were knocked over for 158 despite Hardik Pandya's 76 off 43 balls.

