Who is Chris Sole? Scotland pacer who bowled at 150 kph against Zimbabwe in World Cup Qualifiers

Chris Sole helped Scotland record a memorable win against Zimbabwe in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer opened the bowling for the Scottish team and returned with figures of 3/33 in seven overs.

Shedding some more light on Chris Sole's performance against Zimbabwe, the right-arm pacer clocked 150 kmph more than once on the speedometer. He bowled some of the fastest deliveries of his career in this Super Sixes match and troubled the Zimbabwean batters with his express pace.

Sole bagged the crucial wickets of Zimbabwean openers Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine in the first three overs. He completed his three-wicket haul in the powerplay itself by dismissing danger man Sean Williams.

Not many fans knew about Sole's talent before this match.On that, let's look at a few interesting things you need to know about the Scottish fast bowler.

While Sole grabbed the attention of the fans with his express pace today, the right-arm pacer made his ODI debut back on August 16, 2016 against the UAE team in Edinburgh. He will complete seven years as an international cricketer next month.

Chris also has a brother named Tom Sole, who plays cricket as well. Tom is a bowling all-rounder, who has represented Scotland in 10 ODIs and nine T20Is. Meanwhile, Chris has played 29 ODIs, bagging 53 wickets. He has not been a regular in the T20I team, as he has managed five wickets in eight matches.

Not much is known about Chris Sole's life off-the-field because his social media accounts are private. He has less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. If he continues to perform the way he did during the Super Sixes match against Zimbabwe, Sole would be gather a huge fan-following.

