Who won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in WPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. It was a complete turnaround in fortunes for Smriti Mandhana and co., who failed to make the playoffs last season.

RCB lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in the final. DC got off to a great start with the bat as they raced to 64/0 at the end of seven overs. However, left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux claimed three wickets in the eighth over to stun Delhi Capitals.

The batting side lost their way after the triple setback and folded up for 113 in 18.3 overs. Shreyanka Patil finished with brilliant figures of 4/12 from 3.3 overs.

In the chase, RCB got home in 19.3 overs as skipper Mandhana scored 31, Sophie Devine 32 and Ellyse Perry 35*. Richa Ghosh chipped in with 17* and also hit the winning runs.

RCB players win Orange Cap and Purple Cap for WPL 2024

Apart from winning the WPL 2024 crown, there was individual glory in store as well for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The versatile Perry walked away with the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the edition, while young off-spinner Shreyanka took the Purple Cap for claiming the most wickets.

Expand Tweet

Incredibly, this marks the first instance in the combined history of the IPL and WPL where a team has won the tournament and its players have won both the Orange and the Purple Cap.

Aussie legend Perry was instrumental in RCB's historic win, smashing 347 runs in nine innings at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of 125.72, She beat her former Australian captain Meg Lanning (331 runs) to clinch the Orange Cap for WPL 2024.

33-year-old Perry was amazingly consistent with the bat in the T20 competition. She scored 66* off 50 balls in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) and guided RCB home with an unbeaten 35 in the final.

Expand Tweet

Shreyanka (13 wickets) beat her teammates Asha Shobana and Molineux (12 each) to walk away with the Purple Cap. The off-spinner bowled 21.3 overs in the tournament, with her scalps coming at an impressive average of 12.08.

The 21-year-old had two four-wicket hauls to show for her efforts in WPL 2024. She picked up 4/26 against DC in the league match in Delhi and 4/12 in the final against the same opponents. Shreyanka delivered an outstanding spell in the Eliminator, registering figures of 2/16 from four overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App