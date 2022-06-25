Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, SS vs NRK - Match 4?

Salem Spartans squared off against the Nellai Royal Kings in the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday (June 25). It was a comprehensive victory from the Royal Kings as they made it two in two.

Nellai Royal Kings skipper Baba Indrajith won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Spartans got off to a fantastic start as they scored 54 runs in the powerplay, losing two wickets. R Kavin and Daryl Ferrario joined hands and put up a solid partnership for the third wicket. The duo were cruising but the fall of Kavin’s wicket in the 15th over led to a collapse.

Kavin departed on 48 and the Spartans lost their way as they slipped from 121/2 to 149/7 at the end of their 20 overs. Ferrario remained unbeaten on 60 off 49 balls and helped his side get close to 150. Athisayaraj Davidson and NS Harish picked up two wickets each for the Royal Kings.

Royal Kings’ batters step up to make it two in two

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 - Semi Final: India v New Zealand

In response, the Royal Kings kept building solid partnerships. Contributions from Laxmesha Suryaprakash (35), Baba Aparajith (32) and a brilliant cameo from G Ajitesh (48* off 25 balls) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over. G Kishoor picked up two wickets for the Spartans but they failed to fire as a unit and were unsuccessful in defending the total.

The Nellai Royal Kings have played two games and won both. After beating the defending champions in their opening game, they carried forward their winning momentum as they beat the Salem Spartans in their following game.

The Spartans were outplayed in their opening game and need to be on their toes in their next game to bounce back in the competition. The Royal Kings go to the top of the table with this win.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far