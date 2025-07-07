Wiaan Mulder becomes only the second South African to score triple century during ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Jul 07, 2025 16:16 IST
South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Three - Source: Getty
Wiaan Mulder slammed a triple century on his Test captaincy debut - Source: Getty

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder scripted history with his sensational triple hundred in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. On Day 2 of the Test, in his side's first innings, Mulder completed his triple century.

The landmark came on the first ball of the 100th over, bowled by Tanaka Chivanga. It was a full toss delivery on the leg that Wiaan Mulder chipped away towards deep sqaure leg for a single to reach the 300-run mark.

He became only the second South African after Hashim Amla to score a triple century in Tests. Watch the moment of him getting to his triple century in a video posted by FanCode:

Notably, this is Wiaan Mulder's first Test as captain of South Africa. He took over the duties for the second Test after Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. With the second Test being the final one of the two-match series, Mulder has already made the most of his opportunity.

Wiaan Mulder becomes the highest scorer for South Africa in a Test innings

Wiaan Mulder joined Hashim Amla as the only South African batters with a triple century in Test cricket. Amla had scored an unbeaten 311 against England at The Oval in 2012.

Mulder has now broken the 13-year-old record with his sensational triple hundred against Zimbabwe. He went past Amla's 311 with a boundary off Blessing Muzarabani on the fourth ball of the 102nd over. Moreover, he also became the first-ever batter to score a triple century in his debut Test as captain.

Mulder breached the 350-run mark as well, remaining unbeaten on 367 off 334 balls with 49 fours and four sixes as South Africa declared their innings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
