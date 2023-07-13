Windsor Park weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of the 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test?

Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at Windsor Park saw the visiting side dominate the proceedings. After bowling out the hosts for 150, the Men in Blue were well-stationed at 80/0 at the end of the day's play.

India came into the series after losing the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last month. West Indies, on the other hand, suffered a recent heartbreak after failing to make it to the ICC ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year. However, the Windies have had decent performances to show when it comes to red-ball cricket.

Winning the toss, Kraigg Brathwaite didn't hesitate even once to bat first on a flat deck. With nothing on offer for the pacers, Rohit Sharma introduced spin very early. The move yielded dividends as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both openers to put the visiting side on top.

India continued to hurt the Caribbeans, chipping in with regular wickets. They eventually bowled out the hosts for 150, with debutant Alick Athanaze impressing the most with a 47-run knock.

Ashwin, meanwhile, starred with the ball for the visiting side, picking up a five-wicket haul. In the process, he also breached the 700-wicket mark in international cricket across formats, thus becoming only the 16th bowler to do so. Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shared two wickets between them.

In response, Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, looked comfortable and dominated the proceedings. At the end of Day 1, the visitors are well-placed at 80/0, with Yashavi batting at 40, while Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 30.

Dominica weather forecast - Windsor Park weather report on Day 2 - Little rain predicted

The first day had heavy rainfall in the forecast at Windsor Park, however, there was hardly any rainfall until the fag end of the day. It was just passing showers and lasted for only about five minutes.

Day 2, meanwhile, has chances of witnessing a few spells of passing showers during the morning session. It is expected to clear up as the day progresses, with no chances of precipitation in the second and third sessions of the day.

The temperature is expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be approximately four to five degrees higher than the original temperature. The cloud cover at Windsor Park will be around 25 percent.

