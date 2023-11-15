Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Georgia Redmayne and Jess Jonassen

Brisbane Heat faced Hobart Hurricanes in the 39th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Wednesday, November 15, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. In the 40th game, Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder locked horns against each other at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

The Hurricanes won the toss against the Heat and elected to bowl. Georgia Redmayne scored 70 runs off 53 deliveries, which included nine boundaries. Her innings helped Brisbane Heat post a total of 184 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Bess Heath scored her maiden half-century in WBBL and made 51 runs off just 26 deliveries.

Shabnim Ismail starred with the ball for the Hurricanes again and took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Heather Graham picked up two wickets, while Nicola Carey dismissed one batter.

The Hurricanes were bundled out for just 131 runs, and no batter managed to go past the 30-run mark. Only five batters managed to make double-digit scores. Jess Jonassen became the first bowler to take more than 150 wickets in the WBBL. She took four wickets for just 20 runs in 3.3 overs.

The Strikers elected to bowl after winning the toss in the second game of the day against the Thunder. Chamari Athapaththu continued her decent form in the tournament and made 43 runs off 40 deliveries. No other batter could contribute much as the Thunder managed only 118 runs in 20 overs.

Megan Schutt and Anesu Mushangwe took two wickets each for the Strikers. Jemma Barsby and Tahlia McGrath picked one wicket each.

Laura Wolvaardt missed her well-deserved half-century by three runs but finished the job for her team. The Strikers reached 119 runs in 17.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Lauren Smith (3/16) was the pick of the bowlers for the Thunder. Wolvaardt won the Player of the Match award for her batting performance.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SFM Devine (PS-W) 10 10 2 419 106 52.37 275 152.36 1 3 - 45 18 2 BL Mooney (PS-W) 10 10 3 418 101* 59.71 286 146.15 1 4 1 59 5 3 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 10 9 0 374 80 41.55 279 134.05 - 4 - 51 14 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 10 10 0 356 86 35.6 286 124.47 - 3 - 49 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 9 9 1 317 59 39.62 242 130.99 - 2 - 48 6 6 H Kaur (MR-W) 10 10 2 297 52* 37.12 275 108 - 1 - 32 1 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 10 10 1 289 136* 32.11 168 172.02 1 - - 27 19 8 G Wareham (MR-W) 10 9 3 265 57* 44.16 189 140.21 - 1 - 28 6 9 TB Wilson (ST-W) 10 9 2 260 83* 37.14 214 121.49 - 1 - 36 2 10 MM Lanning (MS-W) 10 10 1 257 75 28.55 217 118.43 - 3 1 28 4

Sophie Devine has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. She has made 419 runs in 10 games at an average of 52.37. She is the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Beth Mooney is another batter who has scored more than 400 runs so far. She has amassed 418 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.15.

Chamari Athapaththu is third on the list of batters with the most runs in the tournament. The Lankan captain has made 374 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.55.

Katie Mack and Ellyse Perry are the other two batters with over 300 runs to their name. Mack has made 356 runs at a strike rate of 124.47, while Perry is in fifth place with 317 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Grace Harris are in the next two places with 297 and 289 runs, respectively. Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson are in 8th and 9th places, respectively. Wareham has made 265 runs, while Wilson has scored 260 runs. Meg Lanning is in 10th position on this list of batters with the most runs and has amassed 257 runs at an average of 28.55.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Sutherland (MS-W) 10 10 214 35.4 1 252 19 4/22 13.26 7.06 11.26 2 - 2 L Cheatle (SS-W) 10 10 222 37 - 260 19 2/13 13.68 7.02 11.68 - - 3 SF Day (MS-W) 10 10 216 36 - 261 19 5/25 13.73 7.25 11.36 2 1 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 10 10 198 33 - 219 17 4/19 12.88 6.63 11.64 1 - 5 M Schutt (AS-W) 10 10 216 36 1 242 16 3/3 15.12 6.72 13.5 - - 6 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 10 9 198 33 - 250 16 5/10 15.62 7.57 12.37 1 1 7 A Gardner (SS-W) 10 10 208 34.4 - 254 15 3/38 16.93 7.32 13.86 - - 8 A Wellington (AS-W) 10 10 192 32 - 190 14 3/4 13.57 5.93 13.71 - - 9 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 10 10 225 37.3 - 305 14 4/20 21.78 8.13 16.07 1 - 10 AM King (PS-W) 10 10 213 35.3 - 228 13 3/19 17.53 6.42 16.38 - -

Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Cheatle, and Sophie Day have picked 19 wickets each. They are in the first three places and the joint-highest wicket-taker. Amy Edgar has picked 17 wickets at an average of 12.88 and is in fourth place.

Megan Schutt and Hannah Darlington have taken 16 wickets each and are the 5th and 6th highest wicket-takers in the tournament. Ashleigh Gardner has 15 wickets to her name and has maintained a bowling average of 16.93.

Amanda Jade Wellington and Jess Jonassen have taken 14 wickets apiece. Wellington has bowled at an economy of 5.93, which is the lowest among the top 10 wicket-takers. Alana King is in 10th place on the list of bowlers with the most wickets and has taken 13 wickets at an average of 17.53.