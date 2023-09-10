Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 6

The sixth and final league game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women face the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday. The Warriors Women emerged victorious by nine wickets to qualify for the final.

With this win over the Trinbago Knight Riders Women, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have sealed a berth in the final on Sunday. The Warriors Women grabbed their second win of the WCPL 2023 to finish in the second position with four points. They are placed below the Barbados Royals Women, who finished at the top of the points table with six points in four games.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women failed to qualify for the final. They only managed to win a single game in the WCPL 2023 to finish at the bottom of the points table. They needed a win in their last league game against the Warriors Women but finished on the losing side. As a result, they are the wooden spoon holders of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Sophie Devine guides Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory

The sixth and final league game of the Women’s CPL 2023 was a virtual semi-final. The winner of this clash was going to face the Barbados Royals Women in the final.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as only Kycia Knight (13) and skipper Deandra Dottin (25) got to double digits as they got bundled out on just 72 in 17 overs.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women bowled brilliantly. Karishma Ramharack registered figures of 3/12 in her four overs. Shreyanka Patil also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they didn’t allow the Knight Riders Women to get away at any stage of the innings.

Chasing a modest total, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women got off to a solid start, thanks to Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates. Bates fell on a run-a-ball 18 but Devine remained unbeaten on 38 along with her skipper Stafanie Taylor (17*) to help her side chase down the total in just 7.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Dottin picked up a wicket for the Knight Riders Women but they were completely outplayed in all three departments as they got knocked out of the WCPL 2023.