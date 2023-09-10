Women’s CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match ft. Sophie Devine & Karishma Ramharack

The sixth game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women square off against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first, but things didn’t go to plan as they were bundled out for 72 runs in just 17 overs. The Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled brilliantly, with Karishma Ramharack finishing with three wickets to her name.

In reply, Sophie Devine led the charge at the top of the order as she scored a quickfire 38* off 19 balls to help her side chase down the target in just 7.3 overs. With this nine-wicket win, the Warriors qualified for the final of the Women’s CPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors continued her rich form with the bat in the WCPL 2023. The right-handed opening batter played a blistering knock of 38* off 19 balls in their win over the Trinbago Knight Riders, taking her tally to 231 runs in four games. She sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list with an incredible average of 115.50.

Gaby Lewis of Barbados Royals sits below Devine in the most runs list in the WCPL 2023. The Irish batter has smashed 138 runs in four outings so far and averages 34.50 in the competition. She has hit one fifty in the WCPL 2023 and will be looking to step up and contribute in the final against the Warriors.

Barbados Royals skipper Hayley Matthews follows Lewis in the most runs list. Matthews has scored 109 runs in four games and will be crucial for her side's chances in the final on Sunday. Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Deandra Dottin scored 25 in their loss against the Warriors and has moved to the fourth spot, having scored 107 runs in three games.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 6

Shreyanka Patil of Guyana Amazon Warriors has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets charts after the conclusion of the league stage. The off-spinner from India registered figures of 2/10 in her four overs against the Knight Riders and has taken her tally to eight in the competition.

Marie Kelly of Trinbago Knight Riders didn’t get a chance to bowl in the last league game of the WCPL 2023. Kelly has picked up six wickets in four games and sits below Patil in the most wickets list of WCPL 2023. She finished as the leading wicket-taker for her side in this year’s competition.

Karishma Ramharack of Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled beautifully against the Knight Riders in the sixth league game. She picked up three wickets and conceded only 12 runs in her four overs. Ramharack now has six wickets to her name in four games and will look to add to it when she takes the field in the final.