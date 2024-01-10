Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks, Match 19

Otago Sparks bagged an eight-wicket win over Central Hinds in the 19th match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at McLean Park in Napier.

Wellington Blaze continue to hold the top spot in the points table with four wins, one loss, and one no-result in six encounters, carrying 18 points at an NRR of 0.625.

Central Hinds retained their second position with three wins and two losses. They encountered two no results in seven clashes with a total of 16 points with an NRR of -0.139.

Otago Sparks settled with the third spot, bagging four wins and suffering three defeats in seven games. They have racked up 16 points at an NRR of -0.268. Canterbury Magicians hold their fourth slot with 12 points.

Auckland Hearts and Northern Knights Women maintain their bottom two spots with eight and six points respectively. They claimed one win apiece in six and five games respectively.

Suzie Bates continues her brilliant all-round form

After losing the toss, Central Hinds were tasked to bat first. Opener Georgia Atkinson bagged a golden duck. Thamsyn Newton (8) and Mikaela Greig (0) followed suit. However, opening batter Hollie Armitage stood tall, hitting a 47-run knock in 40 balls with five fours to streamline the innings.

Hannah Rowe (16) and Rosemary Mair (16*) played crucial knocks in the middle and death overs. Other batters couldn’t create an impact in the middle and lower middle order. Eventually, Hinds posted a below-par total of 115/7 in 20 overs.

Off-spinner Eden Carson scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding just 15 runs in her four-over spell. Emma Black continued her good form, picking up two wickets, while Linsey Smith and Suzie Bates bagged one wicket apiece in the first innings.

In response, Otago Sparks Suzie Bates and Bella James (39) stood tall to forge an 84-run opening stand for the first wicket. Felicity Leydon-Davis (10) couldn't sustain the momentum as she was sent back to the pavilion quite early.

Suzie Bates went on to score an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls with five fours at a strike rate of 106.12. No.4 batter Polly Inglis contributed with 13* runs off nine balls with two fours. Ultimately, the duo chased down the total in just 17 overs with eight wickets in hand.

