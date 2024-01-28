Cricket

Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair

Modified Jan 28, 2024 11:21 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Women's Super Smash

Wellington Blaze and Central Hinds locked horns against each other in the final of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Sunday, January 28, at Eden Park in Auckland. Wellington won the toss and elected to bat. The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

Wellington lost their first wicket for just 12 runs in the third over and lost three more by the time the sixth over was completed. Amelia Kerr played a crucial role with the bat for Wellington once again. She made 35 runs at a strike rate of 100 and hit two fours.

Wellington were bundled out for a mere total of 89 runs. Rosemary Mair was the pick of the bowlers for Central Hinds, as she took four wickets for just five runs in four overs. Claudia Green took two, while Hannah Rowe and Ashtuti Kumar picked one wicket each.

Central Hinds lost their first wicket for 23 runs in the form of Hollie Armitage, who scored 21 runs off 17 deliveries. Natalie Dodd and Thamsyn Newton added 29 runs for the second wicket.

Newton had another partnership of 20 runs for the third wicket with Hannah Rowe. Central Hinds required 10 runs to win off the last over. They managed just eight runs and lost two wickets on the last two deliveries. Wellington won the final by one run.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No.PlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s04s6s
1AC Kerr (WEL-W)101044378872.83347125.93-4-532
2SW Bates (OTG-W)1010339884*56.85344115.69-3-521
3HJ Armitage (CD-W)101003187831.8263120.91-1-411
4ML Green (AK-W)77128377*47.16254111.41-2-300
5CA Gurrey (ND-W)1111223053*25.55216106.48-2-280
6FL Mackay (CAN-W)9802225127.7524092.5-2-181
7AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W)9902215824.55172128.48-11365
8GE Plimmer (WEL-W)1010618743*46.75183102.18--1130
9P Catton (AK-W)8801865323.25176105.68-1-210
10HM Rowe (CD-W)101031844326.28182101.09--1161

Amelia Kerr finished the season as the leading run-scorer and the only batter with 400+ runs. She made 437 runs in 10 matches at an average of 72.83 and a strike rate of 125.93.

Suzie Bates scored 398 runs in 10 innings at an average of 56.85 and remained in second place.

Hollie Armitage, Maddy Green, and Caitlin Gurrey finished in the next three places. They scored 318, 283, and 230 runs, respectively.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1AC Kerr (WEL-W)1010240401179205/108.954.4712-2
2Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W)1010234391210173/1612.355.3813.76--
3MW Downes (ND-W)111121836.2-203165/1212.685.5813.62-1
4RA Mair (CD-W)101022136.51216144/515.425.8615.781-
5EJ Black (OTG-W)101021636-216134/1716.61616.611-
6JM Watkin (ND-W)111122637.4-218112/519.815.7820.54--
7SE Bowden (AK-W)559616-122104/1812.27.629.61-
8LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W)88174291160103/10165.5117.4--
9CL Green (CD-W)101019833-204104/2420.46.1819.81-
10FC Jonas (AK-W)7716227-16093/2317.775.9218--

Amelia Kerr stood at the top of this list as well and finished the season with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 8.95. Leigh Kasperek and Marama Downes were in the next two places with 17 and 16 wickets, respectively.

Rosemary Mair’s four-wicket haul in the final helped her jump to fourth place from eighth. She took 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.42. Emma Black finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets to her name.

