Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair

Wellington Blaze and Central Hinds locked horns against each other in the final of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Sunday, January 28, at Eden Park in Auckland. Wellington won the toss and elected to bat. The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

Wellington lost their first wicket for just 12 runs in the third over and lost three more by the time the sixth over was completed. Amelia Kerr played a crucial role with the bat for Wellington once again. She made 35 runs at a strike rate of 100 and hit two fours.

Wellington were bundled out for a mere total of 89 runs. Rosemary Mair was the pick of the bowlers for Central Hinds, as she took four wickets for just five runs in four overs. Claudia Green took two, while Hannah Rowe and Ashtuti Kumar picked one wicket each.

Central Hinds lost their first wicket for 23 runs in the form of Hollie Armitage, who scored 21 runs off 17 deliveries. Natalie Dodd and Thamsyn Newton added 29 runs for the second wicket.

Newton had another partnership of 20 runs for the third wicket with Hannah Rowe. Central Hinds required 10 runs to win off the last over. They managed just eight runs and lost two wickets on the last two deliveries. Wellington won the final by one run.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 0 4s 6s 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 10 10 4 437 88 72.83 347 125.93 - 4 - 53 2 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 10 10 3 398 84* 56.85 344 115.69 - 3 - 52 1 3 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 10 10 0 318 78 31.8 263 120.91 - 1 - 41 1 4 ML Green (AK-W) 7 7 1 283 77* 47.16 254 111.41 - 2 - 30 0 5 CA Gurrey (ND-W) 11 11 2 230 53* 25.55 216 106.48 - 2 - 28 0 6 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 9 8 0 222 51 27.75 240 92.5 - 2 - 18 1 7 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 9 9 0 221 58 24.55 172 128.48 - 1 1 36 5 8 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 10 10 6 187 43* 46.75 183 102.18 - - 1 13 0 9 P Catton (AK-W) 8 8 0 186 53 23.25 176 105.68 - 1 - 21 0 10 HM Rowe (CD-W) 10 10 3 184 43 26.28 182 101.09 - - 1 16 1

Amelia Kerr finished the season as the leading run-scorer and the only batter with 400+ runs. She made 437 runs in 10 matches at an average of 72.83 and a strike rate of 125.93.

Suzie Bates scored 398 runs in 10 innings at an average of 56.85 and remained in second place.

Hollie Armitage, Maddy Green, and Caitlin Gurrey finished in the next three places. They scored 318, 283, and 230 runs, respectively.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 10 10 240 40 1 179 20 5/10 8.95 4.47 12 - 2 2 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 10 10 234 39 1 210 17 3/16 12.35 5.38 13.76 - - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 11 11 218 36.2 - 203 16 5/12 12.68 5.58 13.62 - 1 4 RA Mair (CD-W) 10 10 221 36.5 1 216 14 4/5 15.42 5.86 15.78 1 - 5 EJ Black (OTG-W) 10 10 216 36 - 216 13 4/17 16.61 6 16.61 1 - 6 JM Watkin (ND-W) 11 11 226 37.4 - 218 11 2/5 19.81 5.78 20.54 - - 7 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 8 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 8 8 174 29 1 160 10 3/10 16 5.51 17.4 - - 9 CL Green (CD-W) 10 10 198 33 - 204 10 4/24 20.4 6.18 19.8 1 - 10 FC Jonas (AK-W) 7 7 162 27 - 160 9 3/23 17.77 5.92 18 - -

Amelia Kerr stood at the top of this list as well and finished the season with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 8.95. Leigh Kasperek and Marama Downes were in the next two places with 17 and 16 wickets, respectively.

Rosemary Mair’s four-wicket haul in the final helped her jump to fourth place from eighth. She took 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.42. Emma Black finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets to her name.

