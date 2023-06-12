India vs Pakistan is reportedly scheduled on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue that can accommodate more than one lakh spectators, at the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Just a few days after the ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said that the schedule for the marquee event will be released as soon as possible, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the draft schedule with the global governing body of cricket.

The ICC has shared the draft schedule with all the participating (qualified) teams in order to seek their feedback before announcing the final schedule this week.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, England and New Zealand, the finalists of the previous edition in 2019, will meet in the tournament opener on October 5.

India, the hosts, are expected to begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time champions Australia in Chennai.

Nawaz 🇵🇰 @Rnawaz31888 Pakistan vs India will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15 as part of Pakistan's proposed schedule for the ODI World Cup in 2023.. Pakistan vs India will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15 as part of Pakistan's proposed schedule for the ODI World Cup in 2023.. https://t.co/8tajZ2tomA

Which cities will India and Pakistan play in at World Cup 2023?

Team India will play across nine venues in the round-robin stage, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Ahmedabad will host the tournament opener as well as the final of the 13th edition of the men's World Cup. However, the venues for the semi-final fixtures were not mentioned.

India's fixtures for the 2023 World Cup as per BCCI's draft schedule:

India vs Australia, October 8 (Chennai)

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 (Delhi)

India vs Pakistan, October 15 (Ahmedabad)

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 (Pune)

India vs New Zealand, October 22 (Dharamshala)

India vs England, October 29 (Lucknow)

India vs Qualifier, November 2 (Mumbai)

IND vs South Africa, November 5 (Kolkata)

IND vs Qualifier, November 11 (Bengaluru)

BCCI @BCCI



Congratulations to Australia on winning the



Scorecard bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… #TeamIndia fought hard but it was Australia who won the match.Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTC23 Final.Scorecard #TeamIndia fought hard but it was Australia who won the match. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTC23 Final. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… https://t.co/hMYuho3R3C

Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues in India. Barring their blockbuster clash against India in Ahmedabad, the 1992 World Cup champions will face two qualifying teams in Hyderabad on October 6 and 12.

Pakistan will take on Australia on October 20 (Bengaluru), Afghanistan on October 23 (Chennai), South Africa on October 27 (Chennai), Bangladesh on October 31 (Kolkata), New Zealand on November 5 (Bengaluru), and England on November 12 (Kolkata), which is likely to be the final league match.

Poll : 0 votes