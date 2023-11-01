"Would love to dismiss Kohli" - Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt on the Indian superstar being his dream wicket

Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt recently opened up on his desire to dismiss Indian star Virat Kohli. He added that it would be his best gift of the 2023 World Cup.

India and the Netherlands square off against each other in the final round-robin game in Bengaluru on November 12.

While Kohli has been in sublime form in the World Cup so far, scoring 354 runs in six games at an average of 88.50, Dutt has admirably performed the unenviable task of bowling in the powerplay. Yet, the 20-year-old has been impressive with his impeccable lines and lengths, picking up eight wickets in the six outings at an economy of under five runs per over.

On the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, October 31, Dutt spoke about Virat Kohli being his sought-after scalp and performing a role similar to Deepak Patel in the 1992 World Cup for New Zealand.

"All wickets are important for me, but I would love to dismiss Kohli," Aryan Dutt said. "I consider that wicket as the best gift in this World Cup. I don’t compare myself to Deepak Patel, but I am enjoying bowling on Indian pitches. They can be different, providing a unique feel and aiding spinners who rely on variations."

Dutt further elaborated on believing in his strengths to outwit the batters.

"I believe in my strengths and don’t worry much about the batters facing me. My focus is on consistently hitting the right lengths and using my speed and turn to outfox the batsmen," he added.

Apart from his miserly bowling, Aryan Dutt has also added valuable lower-order runs, helping Netherlands upstage South Africa and Bangladesh.

Despite coming through from the qualifiers, the Dutch side have impressed experts and fans alike with their fighting spirit that still has them with an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-final.

Currently eighth with two wins in six outings, the Netherlands will have to win all three remaining games and hope for a few results to go in their favor.

"Dhoni has been a guiding force" - Aryan Dutt

MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup triumph has inspired a generation of cricketers.

Aryan Dutt further spoke on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni being a guiding force whose 2011 World Cup triumph inspired the youngster to pursue a cricketing career.

Dutt was only eight when the Dhoni-led Team India won their second World Cup title on home soil 12 years back.

Recalling India's 2011 World Cup victory, Dutt spoke glowingly about Dhoni and the Indian side.

"It inspired me to take up the sport, and I never imagined I’d play in a World Cup. Dhoni has been a guiding force, and I've always admired Team India and its players," Aryan Dutt said.

The 20-year-old was also upbeat about the Netherlands' next opponent, Afghanistan, and expressed the side's commitment to qualify for the semi-final.

"We have plans in place for them. They are a challenging side and we are all committed to our journey towards the semi-finals. Now, everyone expects us to secure more victories and reach the World Cup semi-finals," he added.

Similar to the Netherlands, Afghanistan have surprised one and all with their performances in the World Cup, winning half of their six matches.

The two sides face off in a virtual do-or-die encounter at Lucknow on Friday, November 3.