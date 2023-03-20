WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz game

UP Warriorz sealed their place in the Top 3 of the WPL 2023 points table with a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants earlier today (Monday, March 20) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Half-centuries from Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris helped UPW beat GG by three wickets.

Courtesy of the win, the UP Warriorz now have eight points to their name after seven matches. They are on a two-match winning streak right now, and if they continue their winning momentum in the playoffs, the Lucknow-based franchise could win the inaugural WPL season.

Gujarat Giants will likely finish last in the WPL 2023 points table after their defeat against UP Warriorz. It was the last league stage match for the Giants, and they needed a win by more than 130 runs to keep themselves alive in the competition. They finished the league with only two wins to their name.

The Giants returned with no points from their battle against the Warriorz and remained fifth in the standings.

Delhi Capitals could replace Mumbai Indians at the top of WPL 2023 points table soon

The second match of today's double-header is currently underway in Navi Mumbai. Table-toppers Mumbai Indians are up against the Delhi Capitals in that game. If MI win the match, they will confirm a first-place finish in the WPL 2023 points table and qualify for the final directly.

However, if Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by a big margin, DC could replace MI at the helm of the standings. DC are currently second with eight points from six matches. Their run rate stands at +1.431 at the moment. Here are the WPL standings before the DC vs MI match:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 0 10 +2.670 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 0 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 7 4 3 0 8 -0.063 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 0 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -2.220

All three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz - have a mathematical chance of finishing number one in the standings. It will be interesting to see which team qualifies for the final first.

