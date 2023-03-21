WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians game

Mumbai Indians have returned to the number one position in the WPL 2023 points table after a four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier today. The Mumbai-based franchise snapped their two-match losing streak with the win against RCB.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr starred in MI's win with a three-wicket haul and an unbeaten 31-run knock. Courtesy of her brilliant bowling performance, the Mumbai Indians restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 125/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 126 for a victory, the Mumbai-based franchise got off to a fantastic start, with Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia adding 53 runs for the first wicket in just six overs. RCB bounced back by taking some quick wickets, but the target proved to be too small for the bowlers to defend against a team like MI that bats deep.

Mumbai Indians push Delhi Capitals down to 2nd position in WPL 2023 points table

Mumbai Indians have jumped to the top of the WPL 2023 points table with this win. They will earn a direct entry into the inaugural Women's Premier League final if the UP Warriorz defeats the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing battle between the two teams.

Delhi Capitals have slipped to second position because of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, RCB remained fourth despite the loss. They avoided a wooden spoon finish by finishing with a better net run rate than the Gujarat Giants.

Here is the updated WPL 2023 table:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 0 12 +1.711 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 10 +1.978 3 UP Warriorz 7 4 3 0 8 -0.063 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 2 6 0 4 -1.137 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -2.220

Delhi Capitals have a better net run rate than the Mumbai Indians right now. If DC beat the Warriorz by any margin in their ongoing match, they will return to the top of the WPL 2023 points table. The Warriorz have no chance of qualifying for the final and will have to the play Eliminator against either MI or DC (second-ranked team).

