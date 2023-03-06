WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Mumbai Indians (MI) cemented the top spot in the WPL 2023 points table with a spectacular performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier today. The Mumbai-based franchise recorded a nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium and boosted their tally to four points from two matches.

Despite the nine-wicket win against RCB, MI's net run rate has come down to +5.185 from +7.150. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit is the first to register more than one victory in the Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to get going once again. The Smriti Mandhana-led franchise scored 155 runs in the first innings. MI cruised to 159/1 in just 14.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 38-ball 77* from Hayley Matthews.

RCB are fourth in the standings with zero points from two matches. The Bangalore-based team's net run rate dipped to -3.176 from -3.000 after the defeat against the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will fight for a top-2 spot in WPL 2023 points table tomorrow

Delhi Capitals will return to the field tomorrow in the Women's Premier League. The second-placed Delhi team will lock horns with the third-placed UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The winner of this match will attain the second spot in the standings.

Neither Delhi Capitals nor UP Warriorz have lost a match in WPL 2023 so far. It will be interesting to see which team maintains its undefeated record in the tournament.

On that note, here's a look at the WPL 2023 points table before the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 0 4 +5.185 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 2 +3.000 3 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 0 2 +0.374 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 2 0 0 -3.176 5 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 0 -3.765

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants are the only two teams with zero points in Women's Premier League. The two teams will face off on March 8, meaning one of the two franchises will get off the mark in the points table.

