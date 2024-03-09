WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs GG match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians regained the No. 1 position in the WPL 2024 points table after an incredible win against the Gujarat Giants. MI chased down a 191-run target in 19.5 overs and became the first team to officially qualify for the knockouts of the Women's Premier League 2024.

The Mumbai Indians now have 10 points to their name from five matches. However, despite their seven-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants, MI's net run rate has dropped from +0.375 to +0.343.

The Delhi Capitals have fallen to second position in the WPL 2024 points table. DC have eight points from six games and have played one match fewer than the Mumbai Indians. Also, their net run rate of +1.059 is much better than MI's.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have almost been eliminated from the Women's Premier League 2024 playoff race. The Giants suffered their fifth defeat of the competition. They continue to languish at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table, with just two points from six games.

Even if the Gujarat Giants win their remaining two matches, they will only reach six points, which may not be enough for a top-three finish in the standings.

Delhi Capitals can return to the top of the WPL 2024 points table tomorrow evening

Home team Delhi Capitals will be in action tomorrow evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As mentioned earlier, DC are second in the standings right now. If they beat RCB tomorrow evening, they will not only return to top spot but will also qualify for the knockouts.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance to move up from third to second position in the WPL points table by registering a big win against the Delhi Capitals. RCB have six points and a net run rate of +0.038 right now.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App