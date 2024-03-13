WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs GG match (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp

Delhi Capitals ended the Women's Premier League 2024 league phase with a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the 20th game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants could rack up a below-par total of 126/9 in 20 overs on Wednesday, March 13. Bharati Fulmali was the top-scorer, amassing 42 runs in 36 balls. Kathryn Bryce was the next-best batter with 28 runs. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Minnu Mani scalped two wickets apiece for Delhi Capitals while Jess Jonassen picked up one wicket in the first innings.
In the chase, Alice Capsey (0) and Meg Lanning (18) fell early. However, Shafali Verma (71) and Jemimah Rodrigues (38*) made the chase look like a one-way traffic. Delhi eventually sealed the deal in 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.
On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.
WPL 2024 Most Runs List
Meg Lanning continues to be on the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 308 runs from eight innings. Deepti Sharma retained her second rank with 295 runs from eight matches. Beth Mooney maintained her third position with 285 runs.
Shafali Verma climbed up from the 10th position to secure the fourth rank with 265 runs. Smriti Mandhana slid from the fourth to the fifth rank with 259 runs. Ellyse Perry (246) slipped one slot to occupy the sixth rank with 246 runs.
Harmanpreet Kaur (235) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank. Jemimah Rodrigues (235) moved up from the ninth to the eighth rank. Alice Capsey (230) slid from the seventh to the ninth slot. Richa Ghosh (226) slipped from the eighth to the 10th position.
WPL 2024 Most Wickets List
Marizanne Kapp (11) ascended from the fifth to the summit position at 14.18. Jess Jonassen (11) retained her second rank with 11 scalps at 15.09. Sophie Ecclestone (11) descended from the top to the third rank at an average of 18.81.
Radha Yadav (10) slipped from the third to the fourth rank with 16.9. Tanuja Kanwar (10) ascended from the ninth to the fifth spot, averaging 20.7. Deepti Sharma (10) glided down from the fourth to the sixth spot at 21.7.
Asha Sobhana (9) and Shabnim Ismail (8) slid one spot each to occupy the seventh and eighth ranks respectively. Nat Sciver Brunt (8) moved up from the 10th to the ninth position at 24.62. Arundhati Reddy (8) slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank at 24.87.
Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App