WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs GG match (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp

Delhi Capitals ended the Women's Premier League 2024 league phase with a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the 20th game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants could rack up a below-par total of 126/9 in 20 overs on Wednesday, March 13. Bharati Fulmali was the top-scorer, amassing 42 runs in 36 balls. Kathryn Bryce was the next-best batter with 28 runs. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Minnu Mani scalped two wickets apiece for Delhi Capitals while Jess Jonassen picked up one wicket in the first innings.

In the chase, Alice Capsey (0) and Meg Lanning (18) fell early. However, Shafali Verma (71) and Jemimah Rodrigues (38*) made the chase look like a one-way traffic. Delhi eventually sealed the deal in 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MM Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 - 308 60 38.5 246 125.2 - 4 - 44 4 2 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 295 88* 98.33 216 136.57 - 3 - 34 8 3 BL Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 2 285 85* 47.5 202 141.08 - 3 1 38 5 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 265 71 37.85 170 155.88 - 3 - 25 17 5 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 8 8 - 259 80 32.37 178 145.5 - 2 - 35 10 6 EA Perry (RCB-W) 7 7 3 246 58 61.5 189 130.15 - 1 - 29 6 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 6 6 2 235 95* 58.75 160 146.87 - 2 1 26 8 8 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 8 8 3 235 69* 47 151 155.62 - 2 1 26 8 9 A Capsey (DC-W) 8 7 - 230 75 32.85 182 126.37 - 1 1 29 6 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 8 7 2 226 62 45.2 148 152.7 - 2 - 28 9

Meg Lanning continues to be on the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 308 runs from eight innings. Deepti Sharma retained her second rank with 295 runs from eight matches. Beth Mooney maintained her third position with 285 runs.

Shafali Verma climbed up from the 10th position to secure the fourth rank with 265 runs. Smriti Mandhana slid from the fourth to the fifth rank with 259 runs. Ellyse Perry (246) slipped one slot to occupy the sixth rank with 246 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur (235) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank. Jemimah Rodrigues (235) moved up from the ninth to the eighth rank. Alice Capsey (230) slid from the seventh to the ninth slot. Richa Ghosh (226) slipped from the eighth to the 10th position.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Kapp (DC-W) 6 6 144 24 2 156 11 3/5 14.18 6.5 13.09 - - 2 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 6 6 138 23 - 166 11 3/21 15.09 7.21 12.54 - - 3 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - 4 RP Yadav (DC-W) 8 8 144 24 - 169 10 4/20 16.9 7.04 14.4 1 - 5 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 8 8 174 29 1 207 10 2/20 20.7 7.13 17.4 - - 6 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 - 7 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 8 8 126 21 - 158 9 5/22 17.55 7.52 14 - 1 8 S Ismail (MI-W) 6 6 144 24 - 143 8 3/18 17.87 5.95 18 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 8 8 138 23 - 197 8 2/14 24.62 8.56 17.25 - - 10 A Reddy (DC-W) 8 8 156 26 - 199 8 2/27 24.87 7.65 19.5 - -

Marizanne Kapp (11) ascended from the fifth to the summit position at 14.18. Jess Jonassen (11) retained her second rank with 11 scalps at 15.09. Sophie Ecclestone (11) descended from the top to the third rank at an average of 18.81.

Radha Yadav (10) slipped from the third to the fourth rank with 16.9. Tanuja Kanwar (10) ascended from the ninth to the fifth spot, averaging 20.7. Deepti Sharma (10) glided down from the fourth to the sixth spot at 21.7.

Asha Sobhana (9) and Shabnim Ismail (8) slid one spot each to occupy the seventh and eighth ranks respectively. Nat Sciver Brunt (8) moved up from the 10th to the ninth position at 24.62. Arundhati Reddy (8) slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank at 24.87.

