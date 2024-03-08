WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs UPW match (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen

UP Warriorz (UPW) clinched a nail-biting one-run win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 15th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

After electing to bat first, UP Warriorz opening batters Kiran Navgire (5) and Tahlia McGrath (3) lost their wickets quickly. However, Alyssa Healy (29) and Deepti Sharma (59) stood tall to take the side's total to 138/8 in 20 overs.

Radha Yadav and Titas Sadhu scalped two wickets apiece, while Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, and Alice Capsey secured one wicket each for Delhi Capitals.

In response, Delhi Capitals finished off the chase in 19.4 overs with two wickets remaining. Meg Lanning (60) was the standout batter with 12 fours. At 112/3 in 17.1 overs, Delhi looked like sealing the game with a few balls to spare.

However, everything turned upside down, thanks to Deepti Sharma's hat-trick and Grace Harris' brilliant bowling in the final over as Delhi Capitals collapsed from 112/3 to 137/10 in 19.5 overs. Deepti Sharma's four-fer and Saima Thakor's two wickets were crucial in reversing fortunes for UP.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MM Lanning (DC-W) 6 6 - 261 60 43.5 210 124.28 - 4 - 35 4 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10 3 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 4 207 59 69 156 132.69 - 2 - 25 4 4 GM Harris (UPW-W) 7 7 2 187 60* 37.4 131 142.74 - 1 - 23 7 5 A Capsey (DC-W) 6 5 - 182 75 36.4 146 124.65 - 1 - 21 6 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 6 6 1 174 40* 34.8 126 138.09 - - - 21 2 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 6 6 1 171 64* 34.2 115 148.69 - 2 - 15 11 8 AJ Healy (UPW-W) 7 7 - 171 55 24.42 146 117.12 - 1 - 27 3 9 S Meghana (RCB-W) 6 6 1 168 53 33.6 149 112.75 - 1 - 20 3 10 EA Perry (RCB-W) 5 5 2 157 58 52.33 119 131.93 - 1 - 17 4

DC skipper Meg Lanning moved one spot up to secure the top position on the batters' leaderboard with 261 runs from six innings. Smriti Mandhana slid to the second rank with 243 runs from six matches.

Deepti Sharma climbed up from the ninth to the third position, accumulating 207 runs. Grace Harris (187) maintained her fourth rank, while Alice Capsey (182) ascended from the sixth to the fifth spot.

Amelia Kerr (174) descended from the third rank to occupy the sixth position. Shafali Verma (171) moved up from the eighth to the seventh slot at an average of 34.2. Alyssa Healy (171) glided up from the 11th to the eighth position, averaging 24.42.

Sabbhineni Meghana slipped from the fifth to the ninth slot, amassing 168 runs. Ellyse Perry (157) slipped from the seventh to the 10th position in the tally.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 - 95 10 3/21 9.5 5.93 9.6 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 6 6 108 18 - 116 10 4/20 11.6 6.44 10.8 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - - 4 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 7 7 165 27.3 - 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 20.62 - - 5 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 156 26 - 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.5 19.5 1 - 6 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 6 6 90 15 - 117 7 5/22 16.71 7.8 12.85 - 1 7 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 5 5 102 17 - 138 7 2/21 19.71 8.11 14.57 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 6 6 120 20 - 155 7 2/27 22.14 7.75 17.14 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 114 19 - 156 7 2/14 22.28 8.21 16.28 - - 10 S Molineux (RCB-W) 6 6 132 22 - 171 7 3/25 24.42 7.77 18.85 - -

Jess Jonassen (10) continues to lead the bowling standings at an average of 9.5. Her colleague Radha Yadav retained her second rank with 10 scalps at an average of 11.6. Marizanne Kapp, with eight wickets, retained her third position, averaging 13.62.

Sophie Ecclestone (8) moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank with an average of 21.12. Deepti Sharma (8) rocketed from the 20th rank to make it to the fifth position, averaging 24.37.

Asha Sobhana (7) and Tanuja Kanwar (7) slid two spots each to secure the sixth and seventh ranks at 16.71 and 19.71, respectively.

Arundhati Reddy (7) ascended from the 11th to the eighth spot at 22.14. Nat Sciver Brunt (7), and Sophie Molineux (7) slipped two slots each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks at 22.28, and 24.42, respectively.

