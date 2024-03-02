WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs MI match (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ninth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After losing the toss, RCB were asked to bat first. Their top three batters Smriti Mandhan (9), Sophie Devine (9), and Sabbhineni Meghana (11) failed to make an impact. Ellyse Perry (44*), and Georgia Wareham (27) steadied the ship, but couldn't get the run-rate high enough.

Eventually, RCB posted a below-par total of 131/6 in 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar scalped two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians while Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Mumbai Indians sealed the deal in 15.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Yastika Bhatia (31), Hayley Matthews (26), Nat Sciver-Brunt (27), and Amelia Kerr (40*) were the standout batters for Mumbai in the chase.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 GM Harris (UPW-W) 4 4 2 153 60* 76.5 91 168.13 - 1 - 21 5 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 4 4 - 139 74 34.75 92 151.08 - 1 - 20 5 3 S Meghana (RCB-W) 4 4 1 136 53 45.33 115 118.26 - 1 - 15 3 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 3 2 - 121 75 60.5 86 140.69 - 1 - 12 5 5 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 4 4 - 121 57 30.25 89 135.95 - 1 - 16 5 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 1 118 40* 39.33 83 142.16 - - - 14 1 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3 3 1 115 64* 57.5 82 140.24 - 2 - 9 8 8 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 9 MM Lanning (DC-W) 3 3 - 93 51 31 85 109.41 - 1 - 11 1 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 4 3 - 88 62 29.33 60 146.66 - 1 - 13 2

UP Warriorz hard-hitting batter Grace Harris leads the most-runs standings with 153 runs from four innings. Smriti Mandhana (139), Sabbhineni Meghana (136), and Alice Capsey (121) retained their second, third, and fourth positions.

Yastika Bhatia moved up from the eighth rank to occupy the fifth position with 121 runs. Amelia Kerr (118) rocketed from the 12th rank to secure the sixth spot. Shafali Verma slipped from the fifth position to the seventh spot with 115 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur (101) and Meg Lanning (93) slipped two spots each to secure the eighth and ninth ranks, respectively. Richa Ghosh (88) retained her 10th position in the tally.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 90 15 - 114 7 4/17 16.28 7.6 12.85 1 - 2 M Kapp (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 2 72 6 3/5 12 6 12 - - 3 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 102 6 3/20 17 6.58 15.5 - - 4 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 3 3 54 9 - 64 5 2/21 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 5 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 4 4 60 10 - 77 5 5/22 15.4 7.7 12 - 1 6 A Reddy (DC-W) 3 3 66 11 - 81 5 2/27 16.2 7.36 13.2 - - 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 78 13 - 104 5 2/27 20.8 8 15.6 - - 8 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 9 RP Yadav (DC-W) 3 3 48 8 - 57 4 4/20 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 10 S Molineux (RCB-W) 4 4 84 14 - 110 4 3/25 27.5 7.85 21 - -

Amelia Kerr remains on top of the wickets standings with seven scalps from four innings. Marizanne Kapp retained her second rank with six scalps at an average of 12, while Sophie Ecclestone maintained her third position with six wickets at an average of 17.

Tanuja Kanwar (5), Asha Sobhana (5), and Arundhati Reddy (5) occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth slots, averaging 12.8, 15.4, and 16.2, respectively. Nat Sciver Brunt (5) climbed up from 12th rank to make it to the seventh spot at 20.8.

Shabnim Ismail (4), Radha Yadav (4), and Sophie Molineux (4) slipped one position each to occupy eighth, ninth, and tenth spots at 10.5, 14.25, and 27.5, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App