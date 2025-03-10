WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs GG match

Mumbai Indians have moved up from third to second spot in the WPL 2025 points table after a close win against the Gujarat Giants on Monday. The Mumbai-based franchise have confirmed a Top 2 finish in the WPL standings with this result.

Brabourne Stadium played host to a thrilling match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 10. The home team batted first and scored 179/6 in 20 overs, riding on captain Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century. In response, the Giants lost all their wickets for 170 despite a whirlwind 61-run knock from Bharati Fulmali.

This victory has taken Mumbai Indians' tally to 10 points from seven matches. Gujarat Giants have ended third in the WPL 2025 points table, having earned eight points from eight matches.

The result of the match on March 10 has confirmed that the Gujarat Giants will play in the Eliminator match on March 13 at the Brabourne Stadium. Their opponent will either be Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians.

Can Mumbai Indians rise to the number 1 position in WPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians will play their final league stage match of WPL 2025 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 11. RCB have zero chances of qualifying for the playoffs. They will play for pride at the Brabourne Stadium.

While the match does not hold much significance for RCB, it is quite important for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. If Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they will overtake Delhi Capitals and finish first in the WPL 2025 points table, thereby confirming a place in the final.

If RCB beat MI, DC will earn the direct ticket to the final. Hence, fans of MI and DC will closely follow the contest between Mumbai and Bengaluru on March 11 at the Brabourne Stadium. The game will begin at 7.30pm IST.

