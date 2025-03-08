WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs RCB match

UP Warriorz jumped from fifth to fourth position in the WPL 2025 points table after an impressive 12-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final game of the season. The Warriorz have ended with six points from eight matches in the league stage.

On the other side, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dropped down from fourth to fifth position in the WPL 2025 points table after the loss against the UP Warriorz. Courtesy of this defeat, RCB have been eliminated from the tournament.

The result of the match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has helped Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants qualify for the playoffs. GG are second, while MI are third in the points table right now.

Delhi Capitals remain at the top of the WPL 2025 points table. However, they have completed all their league matches. Hence, it seems unlikely that DC will stay at the top of the standings when the league round ends in Mumbai.

Can Gujarat Giants rise to the number 1 position in WPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Giants will play their eighth match of WPL 2025 against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on March 10. The Giants have qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time in the competition's history. They will be keen to record their first ever win against MI next.

If the Giants defeat Mumbai in their upcoming battle, they can overtake Delhi Capitals to become the new number one team in the WPL 2025 table. Meanwhile, MI also have an opportunity to become the number one team if they record a big win over the Giants.

The number one-ranked team at the end of the league stage will earn a direct ticket to the final. It will be interesting to see which team tops the standings.

