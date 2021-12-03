Yorkshire Director of Cricket, coaching staff leave club amid team "rebuilding job"

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) today announced that their Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale have left the club along with the entire coaching team.

The news comes amid the racism saga that has hit the club, which saw the England and Wales Cricket Board suspend Yorkshire from hosting any major matches.

In a statement released today, Yorkshire said:

"We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, Director of Cricket, and Andrew Gale, First XI Coach, have left the club today (3 December), in addition to all members of the coaching team. A new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited."

The club further wrote on staff changes within the club:

"The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the Club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed."

Want to make Yorkshire a place for everyone, from all backgrounds: Lord Patel

YCCC chairman Lord Patel said that the club has a big rebuilding job as it looks to be a more inclusive environment. In Yorkshire's statement, he was quoted as saying:

"Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust. The decisions announced today were difficult to make but are in the best interests of the Club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive."

Lord Patel added:

"We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a Club which people can trust."

Lord Patel also revealed that the club is hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket soon. He was quoted as saying:

"We are hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future."

The ECB earlier had banned the club following its 'abhorrent' handling of the racism at the club, which was brought to the fore by Azeem Rafiq. The ECB had said in its statement.

"YCCC are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County."

