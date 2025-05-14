Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor shared a heartwarming message for Virat Kohli after his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli announced his retirement from the game's longest format on Monday, May 12.

Anil Kapoor shared how he first met Virat Kohli on a cruise with Anushka Sharma on the set of a film shoot 11 years ago. He spoke about Kohli's nature and how he began admiring him for his achievements.

Anil Kapoor also congratulated Kohli and said that while he may have retired from Test cricket, he will never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians and thanked him.

"We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting Dil Dhadakne Do. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were - it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar - your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field. Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians - and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat," he wrote on his Instagram story, putting up Kohli's retirement post.

Below is the screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story for Kohli on his Test retirement, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) -

Virat Kohli's Test career as batter and captain

Virat Kohli represented India in 123 Tests in his international career. He scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name. Kohli also scored seven double hundreds in Test cricket.

As a captain, he led India in 68 Tests. With 40 wins, he is the most successful Indian Test captain. Moreover, 16 of these wins came overseas, making him the Indian captain with most Test wins away from home as well.

He became the first Indian captain to win a Test series against Australia in Australia, achieving the feat during the historic 2018-19 series. His wins as a Test captain in Australia, England, and South Africa brought in the belief that the Indian team can win Tests away from home and dominate the top nations in challenging conditions.

