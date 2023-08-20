"You need him as an all-rounder and not just as a batter" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Hardik Pandya will need to contribute a lot more with both the bat and the ball to increase the Men in Blue's chances of winning the 2023 World Cup later this year.

Manjrekar seemed a bit concerned about Hardik's form on the recent tour to the West Indies, especially with the ball in hand. He might play as a third pacer in spin-friendly conditions and also might need to do the bulk of the finishing at the backend of the Indian innings.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about Hardik Pandya's form:

"Hardik Pandya's form is a bit of a concern. He has to do a lot of heavy work at the World Cup. You need him as an all-rounder and not just as a batter. So you need at least 6-7 overs per game. When India won the 2011 World Cup, it was because of people like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina being the batters who could bowl."

Yuzvendra Chahal needs to rise to the occasion: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also shared his thoughts on Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling form of late. With Ravindra Jadeja likely to be a bowler who will look after containing runs as per Manjrekar, he wants Chahal to get back among the wickets alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

On this, he stated:

"Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50-overs format to pick wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be the containment bowler. I think seam will be a gamble for most teams with the size and dimensions of grounds in India."

India are set to announce their Asia Cup squad on Monday, August 21 and fans have waited a bit too long for it. It will be interesting to see the combinations that the Men in Blue select, with their games being in Sri Lanka.