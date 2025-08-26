“You are trying name dropping as if it’ll work” - Delhi High Court continues proceedings against Gautam Gambhir in COVID-19 drugs case

The Delhi High Court has denied a halt to trial court proceedings against Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The proceedings are set to carry on as Gambhir and his foundation were earlier accused of distributing COVID-19 drugs during the pandemic in an illegal manner.

Gambhir's request for a reprieve was declined. His petition to quash the FIR was not considered. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna stated that name-dropping would not work. Gautam Gambhir's lawyer highlighted several aspects, including his status as a former MP and captain, as well as his donation of oxygen cylinders and medicines during the pandemic.

"Had you made a simple request, I would have considered it. You are trying to tell me so many things. Firstly, the name (of the party), his credentials, the work done by him... You are trying name dropping as if it will work in the court. It does not work," the judge was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

However, his lawyer requested relief as the trial court hearing is set to take place on September 8. The court stated that once a stay was granted, they would not appear for any hearings, the investigation would cease, and the entire case would eventually be dismissed.

A complaint was registered against Gautam Gambhir, his foundation, and CEO Aprajita Singh by the drug control department. Gambhir's mother, Seema, and his wife, Natasha, were also accused under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Gautam Gambhir will be with the Indian team during the 2025 Asia Cup

As the head coach of the Indian Men's senior cricket team, Gautam Gambhir will be with the side during the 2025 Asia Cup. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 and will be played in the UAE.

He was on a break after the recently concluded away Test series against England. India managed to level the five-match series 2-2. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in 2026, the Asia Cup would mark the beginning of the preparations for the marquee ICC event.

Gambhir would be keen to add to his trophy cabinet as the head coach. So far in white-ball cricket, India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy under him, which was also played in Dubai.

