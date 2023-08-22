"You don't want to play against him on the big stage" - Eoin Morgan on Virat Kohli's love for big occasions ahead of World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes Virat Kohli has the ability to bring the best out of him on big occasions like the ODI World Cup. The showpiece event is set to be played in India in October-November this year.

While many players may feel the pressure of big games, Morgan reckons Kohli thrives on such occasions and has the ability to let his energy rub off on other players in the team as well.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about Virat Kohli:

"He is a truly remarkable player whom I have admired for a long time, not just because of the volume of runs he has scored but also how he has carried himself both on and off the field.

"You don't want to play against him on the big stage because he loves the big stage. He harnesses all the energy and hype around big games and uses it to his advantage."

Having Virat Kohli in the team is an advantage: Eoin Morgan

Apart from playing in their home conditions, Eoin Morgan feels India have another advantage in having a World Cup winner like Kohli in their squad. Kohli had won the 2011 World Cup on home soil because of which the star batter knows how to handle the pressure of playing at home.

On this, Morgan stated:

"Having the likes of Virat Kohli, who was there in that team in 2011 that won the home World Cup is another advantage. Dealing with the pressure back then, they did really well under the leadership of MS Dhoni and I believe the brilliant leadership that both Rohit and Dravid have, if they manage it, they can be contenders."

With a number of injury concerns in the middle order, Kohli should be absolutely crucial for India's World Cup chances.