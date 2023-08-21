Yuzvendra Chahal comes up with a cryptic tweet after being ignored for Asia Cup 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal has come up with a cryptic tweet after the BCCI selection committee did not pick him in the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023. The reaction is similar to Rohit Sharma's tweet after being ignored for the Indian Test team in 2018.

Chahal posted a couple of emojis, which hinted that the sun will rise again. Despite being a regular member of India's ODI and T20I team in the last few years, Chahal has not received a place in the team for the big events.

Taking to Twitter after India's Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement, Chahal posted the following tweet.

Fans have shown support to Yuzvendra Chahal after the leg-spinner did not receive a place in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. As mentioned earlier, his reaction is similar to Rohit Sharma's reaction after not getting a place in Tests in 2018.

"Sun will rise again tomorrow," Sharma had tweeted back then.

Why is Yuzvendra Chahal not present in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad?

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke with reporters at a press conference in Delhi earlier today (August 20) where they shared details about their thought process behind selecting the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

When asked about Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from the squad, Agarkar explained:

"Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. We can fit only one wrist spinner. It's unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead."

Rohit Sharma mentioned that the doors are not closed for Yuzvendra Chahal. He can still make a comeback to the Indian team. It will be interesting to see if the leg-spinner receives a place in the squad for the series against Australia and ICC World Cup.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 against Pakistan. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the Asia Cup in ODI format.