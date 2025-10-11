  • home icon
  Zane Green hits last-ball boundary as Namibia stun South Africa in one-off T20I [Watch]

Zane Green hits last-ball boundary as Namibia stun South Africa in one-off T20I [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 11, 2025 22:35 IST
Namibia cricket team. (Credits: Namibia Cricket X)
Namibia cricket team. (Credits: Namibia Cricket X)

Namibia wicketkeeper Zane Green hit a boundary off the final ball as they stunned South Africa in their first-ever T20I meeting with the Proteas. The 29-year-old's boundary made the spectators and his teammates go berserk at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, October 11.

Despite a modest 135 to chase in 20 overs. the hosts struggled, getting reduced to 51/3 in seven overs even after a quick start to their innings. But their skipper Gerhard Erasmus struck a run-a-ball 21, while JJ Smit (13) and Malan Kruger (18) also made crucial contributions to the cause. It all came down to 11 needed off the final over when Namibia had six wickets in hand. With Andile Simelane bowling, Green plundered a six off the very first ball and followed it with four runs from next three deliveries.

Simelane bowled a pinpoint yorker on the fifth delivery for a dot, but conceded a boundary by sending down a low full toss to finish as Green carted it over deep mid-wicket.

Watch the winning moment below:

Ruben Trumpelmann received the Player of the Match award for bagging three wickets and his unbeaten eight runs off six deliveries.

South Africa struggle for momentum as Ruben Trumpelmann stars for Namibia with the ball

Quinton de Kock was out cheaply on his international return. (Credits: Getty)
Quinton de Kock was out cheaply on his international return. (Credits: Getty)

An associate nation, Namibia got the opportunity to go one-on-one against the Proteas for the first time in a T20I. South African captain Donovan Fereira won the toss and opted to bat first. Quinton de Kock, playing his first international game since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, endured a nightmare return as he departed for a single-figure score.

Rubin Hermann was the only Proteas top-order batter to score at a strike rate of above 120 as they struggled to sustain the momentum. Jason Smith, with 31 off 30 balls, was their top scorer, as South Africa's innings ended at 134/8.

Trumpelmann, the left-arm pacer, registered figures of 4-0-28-3, while Max Heingo picked up two wickets. Erasmus, Smit, and Shikongo snared one scalp each.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Parag Jain
