Zane Green hits last-ball boundary as Namibia stun South Africa in one-off T20I [Watch]

Namibia wicketkeeper Zane Green hit a boundary off the final ball as they stunned South Africa in their first-ever T20I meeting with the Proteas. The 29-year-old's boundary made the spectators and his teammates go berserk at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, October 11.Despite a modest 135 to chase in 20 overs. the hosts struggled, getting reduced to 51/3 in seven overs even after a quick start to their innings. But their skipper Gerhard Erasmus struck a run-a-ball 21, while JJ Smit (13) and Malan Kruger (18) also made crucial contributions to the cause. It all came down to 11 needed off the final over when Namibia had six wickets in hand. With Andile Simelane bowling, Green plundered a six off the very first ball and followed it with four runs from next three deliveries.Simelane bowled a pinpoint yorker on the fifth delivery for a dot, but conceded a boundary by sending down a low full toss to finish as Green carted it over deep mid-wicket.Watch the winning moment below:Ruben Trumpelmann received the Player of the Match award for bagging three wickets and his unbeaten eight runs off six deliveries.South Africa struggle for momentum as Ruben Trumpelmann stars for Namibia with the ballQuinton de Kock was out cheaply on his international return. (Credits: Getty)An associate nation, Namibia got the opportunity to go one-on-one against the Proteas for the first time in a T20I. South African captain Donovan Fereira won the toss and opted to bat first. Quinton de Kock, playing his first international game since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, endured a nightmare return as he departed for a single-figure score.Rubin Hermann was the only Proteas top-order batter to score at a strike rate of above 120 as they struggled to sustain the momentum. Jason Smith, with 31 off 30 balls, was their top scorer, as South Africa's innings ended at 134/8.Trumpelmann, the left-arm pacer, registered figures of 4-0-28-3, while Max Heingo picked up two wickets. Erasmus, Smit, and Shikongo snared one scalp each.